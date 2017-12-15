‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exclusive: Watch Smiling Ami’s First Appearance In Christmas Special Trailer

There’s no better way to end the hard year for the Browns of the hit reality show Alaskan Bush People than with a heartwarming celebration. In the first glimpse of the show’s Christmas special, fans are able to see a smile back on Ami’s frail face as she takes a break from her cancer battle. While no update on her health has been revealed as of yet, the short clip shows that the cancer-stricken mom is happy and overwhelmed by the love she would receive from her beloved children’s surprise.

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special trailer opened with Bear, who recently became active on social media sharing some curious stuff in his daily life, on the frame. While waiting for their mother, he told Rainy that holding the surprise feels like hunting — an activity he misses the most.

The Brown children are shown anxiously waiting for Ami to arrive while waiting to reveal their surprise dinner for her. The ambiance is joyful and quite intense because it would be the first time everyone will see Ami on TV since the show’s heartbreaking episode back in August.

According to Monsters and Critics, Snowbird revealed what that moment felt for her, saying, “The best thing about this Christmas is that mom gets to spend it with us.”

She then turned a bit emotional when she recalled that Ami’s health started looking bad for a while.

“Having mom here for this Christmas I think is the best gift that we could ever get. That’s why I want to cherish this Christmas, and I want to show her how much we love her, and how much it means to us that she gets to spend this Christmas with us,” she added.

From the looks of it, the Brown kids’ surprise for their mom seemed successful and dad Billy is the happiest person to witness it, sharing his thoughts on Ami’s reaction.

“It blew me away with what they did. Ami’s look? It was worth everything. When we walked out? It was so cool.”

He then said in the interview why Christmas means so much to them, saying, “It’s a time of giving and also receiving love, and kind of a combination of the whole year, right there together, and then when that one’s over the new one is in front of you. To us, it’s just a great time.”

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs today, December 15, at 10/9c on the Discovery Channel.