MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson To Cardinals? Five Teams Interested But Toronto May Not Trade

There are MLB trade rumors involving the Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, with several teams interested. The All-Star has been among the bright spots for the Blue Jays, as they look to move closer to contending in the American League East. With that in mind, will his current team decide it’s time to make a deal in hopes of changing things up in Toronto?

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports tweeted out that there are a total of five MLB teams with interest in trading for Donaldson. Heyman said that three of those teams have been “persistent” in their attempts to make a deal. He also added that while the Toronto Blue Jays are listening to all of the offers, they currently have shown no interest in trading away their All-Star third baseman.

MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal said that one of the teams highly interested in Donaldson was the St. Louis Cardinals. That report came a few days ago, and just yesterday, St. Louis made a deal to acquire Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins. It’s unknown at this point if the Cardinals are still looking to make more deals, or if the Ozuna trade means they’re no longer interested in Donaldson.

The Toronto Blue Jays have listened to calls on Josh Donaldson but have no intention of trading him this offseason. Charlie Riedel / AP Images

It’s also unknown which other teams have expressed interest in trading for Donaldson at this point in the MLB offseason. More trade rumors may emerge in the coming days as winter meetings have been ongoing. With that said, it’s clearly looking like the Toronto Blue Jays intend on holding onto their All-Star. He’s now been in the league for six years and has career stats of 174 home runs, 528 RBIs, and a .277 batting average.

For the 2017 MLB season, Josh Donaldson played in 113 games and had a .270 batting average, which was tied with Justin Smoak for the best on the team. Donaldson also had 33 home runs and 78 RBIs for the Jays who finished fourth in the AL East with a 76-86 record. Toronto will have Donaldson under his current contract for one more season, but then he’ll become a free agent, so the team may be considering locking him up with a longer-term deal, depending on how he does in the coming season.