‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals He Fell In Love, But With Two People

Arie Luyendyk Jr. just filmed his season of The Bachelor and it appears things turned out pretty well for him. The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Arie admits that he found love, but with two people, not just one. It sounds like saying goodbye to someone is going to be hard for him.

On a press call on Thursday, Arie shared a lot about how this season went down. He is admitting that he fell in love with two people, but of course, he has to pick one in the end. He shared that the decision at the end of the season was a tough one. It really seems like Arie took it seriously and wanted to make sure he picked the right person.

There are 29 girls this season that are trying to win Arie’s heart. He was last seen on the show when he tried to win the heart of Emily Maynard and was sent home brokenhearted. She picked Jef Holm in the end, but they split and she has moved on and got married to a nice guy she met at church instead.

Since his time on The Bachelorette, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has been living a normal life and trying to find love, but it hasn’t worked out. It turns out that the last time he remembers being in a spot where he was ready to propose was on the show with Emily Maynard. That had to help him make the choice to end up taking the job as The Bachelor when it was offered to him. Arie shares that he is really ready for marriage and they came to him at the right time with the offer. The fans can’t wait to see how he does on the show being the one handing out roses this time around.

Arie does admit that he dated a lot after his split with Arie, but he hasn’t really been in love since the show. Perhaps he was just having a good time, but now he is past those days and ready to settle down with the right woman. Hopefully, he was able to find her on the show.

You will not want to miss Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor when it starts airing in January of 2018. It does sound like Arie has found love and the fans can’t wait to see it.