Does Jana Duggar Have A Job Outside Of Caring For Her Siblings?

Jana Duggar, the eldest Duggar daughter, is known to critics of the mega-family as “Cinderella Duggar.” This is because many have seen her take over the duties of caring for the younger children, which they feel should be handled by Michelle herself, as she is their biological mother. However, since all of the elder Duggar daughters have married and left home, many of their chores have fallen onto her, which includes childcare.

The 27-year-old Duggar remains single, which isn’t a huge deal for most people. However, in Duggar world, being single at that age is positively old maid status. Most of her siblings married when they were in their early 20s, and in some cases, still teens.

Previously, it’s been stated that Jana Duggar has volunteered at her local firehouse where she and her twin, John David, have helped the community by being volunteer responders.

It was also said at one point on 19 Kids and Counting, back when the show was still airing, that Jana Duggar had been studying to be a midwife like her sister, Jill Duggar Dillard. Jill went on to earn her certificate in midwifery, although some more experienced midwives have stated that what Jill earned is an abbreviated version of the course and not something that should qualify her as a full midwife.

Jana Duggar has been present at many of the home births of her sister-in-law and sisters, giving guidance under the care of an actual midwife. However, it doesn’t appear that the reality TV star has actually taken any courses in midwifery, at least formally. However, being the daughter of a woman who has 19 children and in a family that has as many children as “God will allow,” has given her plenty of hands-on experience.

Rumors have flown that Jana Duggar is not allowed to have a job outside of the home due to the family’s strict religious rules and gender norms, but it was revealed that Joy-Anna Duggar interned for an Arkansas politician for a while.

As Jana Duggar may be too busy with her duties at home to take care of her siblings, will she one day be able to have a job outside of the home if she gets married? As some state that the authority over the women then goes to the husband, it will ultimately be up to him whether or not Jana is allowed to continue her studies.