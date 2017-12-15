‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Dec 18-22: Victor Saves Nikki And A Special Christmas Episode By Mal Young

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of Monday, December 18, through Friday, December 22, reveal that an investigation hits pay dirt, family squabbles hit home just before the holidays, and battle lines are drawn. There are five full episodes of Y&R next week according to TV Guide, and the action doesn’t stop as we head into Christmas with a special episode that reflects Mal Young’s UK roots as Hilary gets a holiday wake-up call that she will never forget.

Y&R Spoilers Monday, December 18

On Monday’s Young and the Restless spoilers, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) comes clean to her son about her devious banking activities. Nikki told Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) this week that she liberated money from Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) bank account, but not why. Nikki must be trying to punish Victor for stealing from Nick, but it’s Nikki that will soon be in trouble.

The same day, JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) brings the information to Victor about the bank transfers from his personal accounts to offshore ones. Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) is out for blood, but JT tells him he knows that it was Nikki. Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) is back in Genoa City, and she’s got a scheme cooking. Perhaps it was Jill that bought Chancellor Park to keep Victor from developing it.

Young and the Restless Spoilers Tuesday, December 19

After the stunning reveal of the bank scheme, Victor goes to Nikki to tell her that JT knows what was done and is hot on her trail. Since Nikki took money without Victor’s permission, she might face jail time even though they’re still legally married. Victor could hang her out to dry and be done with her, but Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that he decides to put family first.

Victor cuts a deal with Nikki to cover for her financial misdeeds, and she’s grateful. That means Victoria and Nick must also show the Mustache some grudging respect for not locking their mom up for Christmas. Over at Jabot, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) still don’t see eye to eye on him resuming CEO duties while juggling Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams).

Y&R Spoilers Wednesday, December 20

By mid-week, Genoa City is deep into the Christmas spirit, and Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) is no exception. She’s fallen for baby Sam, and that means spending time with former nemesis Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) notices that Hilary is around more often and can’t wait to dig in her claws and make accusations.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday promise that Lily calls out Hilary and questions her motives. Does Lily think that Hilary is trying to work baby Sam into a tantalizing scoop for GC Buzz? Hilary is working hard to turn over a new leaf after Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) exposed all of hers and in the case of Cane’s son, her motives are true.

Young and the Restless Spoilers Thursday, December 21

On Thursday, Y&R spoilers indicate that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is keeping a close eye on Scott, but neither she nor Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) has told Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) about him playing kissy face with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Nick and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) are ready to celebrate their first Christmas together.

Nick is in prime spirits and feeling good even though Chelsea is still keeping a secret that could wreck them when and if it comes out. JT plays charming, and it looks like his eye is on Phyllis Newman (Gina Tognoni). Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) doesn’t think JT is behaving like a married man and definitely doesn’t like his former rival flirting with Phyllis. This could get ugly fast considering JT and Billy’s history.

Y&R Spoilers Friday, December 22

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the Christmas episode will be extra special this year with Mal Young at the helm. He’s crafted four tales that each resonate to a holiday song. It should be interesting. On Friday, Jack gives Ashley a stunning Christmas gift. Could it be that her new lab at Jabot is complete in time for her to start work there in the New Year? The gesture might backfire on Jack.

The four mini-stories for the holiday are rumored to be about Billy and Phyllis’ first holiday as a dynamic new couple; Sharon having an unexpected Christmas experience with Mariah; Hilary meeting a ghost from her past; and Nikki receiving a visit from a ghost of a past holiday. Mal Young is shaking things up for the holiday, so watch the CBS soap to see what unfolds.

Catch up now on the latest Y&R scoop on the rumored abuse storyline surrounding JT’s return, the CBS soap’s take on a sexual harassment story, and the rivalry between Lily and Hilary over Cane. Check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.