Kylie Jenner Reportedly Begs Travis Scott To Spend Christmas With Her, Worried He Won’t Be There With Her

Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant with her first child, and the father of the baby is supposedly her boyfriend, Travis Scott. However, Kylie has been under a lot of stress lately, the Inquisitr previously reported, as she has been hoping Travis will cancel some of his tour dates and stay home with her as her pregnancy progresses. However, it looks like he’s still going strong.

According to rumors, Travis thinks the pregnancy is driving Kylie “manic” and she is becoming incredibly “clingy,” which is why he’s been on the road much more these days. While Kylie Jenner used to go with him to see his shows, she’s had to pull back due to her growing belly.

Now, however, the couple are seeming to face a conundrum over where they will spend Christmas, or if they will spend it together at all. Reportedly, Kylie Jenner wants him to spend Christmas with her family in southern California. The 20-year-old reality TV star is also allegedly nearing her due date and isn’t very keen on traveling as the time to deliver gets closer.

However, Travis has told Kylie that he would hire a private jet to fly her to Houston to be with his family, but understandably, the pregnant lip kit mogul has reservations.

Reportedly, Kylie Jenner will be devastated if she and Travis don’t get to spend at least part of Christmas together, as she is very worried about their relationship.

It has been rumored that the pair is expecting a baby girl sometime in the new year, though Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm or deny the rumors. Instead, she has become a virtual shut-in and hasn’t gone out in public since the news of her pregnancy broke.

The reality TV star is supposedly facing body issues as she gains weight due to her pregnancy, but she hasn’t publicly commented on it.

Paparazzi caught Kylie Jenner with her baby bump last month, but Kylie claimed the photos were doctored, despite the fact that the media outlet also had a video of her donning a baby bump.

It is suspected her pregnancy will be revealed in the newest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.