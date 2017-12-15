‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Matthew Ashford On Jack Deveraux Appearance, Discusses JJ’s Suicide Storyline

Days Of Our Lives spoilers have teased the return of Jack Deveraux for months. Now, more information is being released. It is confirmed that the dead character will appear to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) during his suicide storyline. Actor Matthew Ashford talked about reprising the role and assured fans that the soap opera is taking the topic of suicide very seriously.

There were a lot of theories surrounding Matthew Ashford’s character returning to the NBC soap opera. While it was reported that Jack would appear in JJ’s memories, he will show up in another way. As many speculated, he will appear as a ghost during one of JJ’s most vulnerable moments.

According to Soap Opera News, Matthew Ashford discussed JJ’s suicide storyline. He confirmed that the detective learns that he is cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting. Despite that piece of good news, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) is not showing any improvement. Due to the overwhelming guilt, JJ starts to think about committing suicide. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal this is when the ghost of Jack Deveraux appears.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans are debating about the suicide storyline. Some are hesitant to watch because of their own painful experiences with suicide. However, many feel that it could open up the door to creating awareness, as long as it’s written correctly. Ashford assured fans that head writer Ron Carlivati and those in charge at DOOL are taking this very seriously.

“This is a really intense story we’re in. It’s never easy when people are considering losing their lives, and it shouldn’t be treated lightly, especially considering everything that’s going on with people and young people these days. The show is taking it pretty seriously.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that actor Casey Moss feels the same way. He understands that suicide affects so many people and there are many individuals struggling. He told the magazine that he hopes that it will help people who are going through dark times. Even though it is something that affects many people, suicide isn’t talked about a lot. Moss explained that he thinks it is important that the subject is brought to light.

“It’s important that we tell these stories and bring it to light, I’m glad Days can help people who may be struggling.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, reach out to someone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number is (800) 273-8255.

JJ’s suicide storyline and Jack Deveraux’s appearance on Days Of Our Lives will air on December 20.