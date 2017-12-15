‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Warns Scott, Reed Blasts JT & Refuses To Leave GC And Abby Unravels

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, December 15, reveal that J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) runs into Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) at the club. Cane discloses that Reed (Tristian Lake Leabu) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) are dating. Hellstrom confides that he has been trying to get Reed to meet him, but he keeps blowing him off. J.T. wonders if his ex-wife, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has anything to do with it. Cane believes that he can help J.T. connect with his son.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott (Daniel Hall) are hugging and kissing behind the Crimson Lights counter. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) walks in and makes a snide remark about wanting ” faithful and loyal coffee.”

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Mattie and Reed are on the patio at Crimson Lights when she receives a call from her dad. He asks her and Reed to join him for dinner. At first, Mattie was hesitant but then decides to take him up on his offer. She tells Cane they will be right over.

Mattie and Reed show up at the club and J.T. thanks Cane for helping him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Reed believes that his dad asked Cane to trick him, but his dad tells him he was just doing him a favor. Cane tells the teens that they will eat at separate tables, so Reed and his dad can catch up.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Reed blows up that J.T. never has time for him and now that he’s happy in Genoa City, he wants to take him away. J.T. doesn’t deny that he wants him to live with him, but he won’t force him. J.T.realizes that Reed is just like him at his age and he smiles.

#YR CDN Recap: Mariah threatens Scott after he leaves Crimson Lights with Abby! https://t.co/qMuDM3uzU7 pic.twitter.com/O81dUHXPsP — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) December 14, 2017

Back at Newman, Victoria shares with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was responsible for the anomaly. Victoria explains that she moved large sums of money to an offshore account. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Michael isn’t sure how to handle this. At some point, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Hellstrom will find out what her mother did. And, with Nikki’s gun being the one that shot Zack (Ryan Ashton), this could be very bad for her. Victoria worries that the feds will use this chance to put one of the Newman away, even if it’s not her dad.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah tries to reconnect with Abby. She gets suspicious, asking if she wants to interview her on GC Buzz. Mariah denies that is the reason. Eventually, Abby leaves Crimson Lights, and Scott follows her.

After Scott leaves to talk to Abby, Mariah tries to warn Sharon not to trust Scott. Young and the Restless spoilers state that it doesn’t go very well as Sharon believes she is just jealous. She wonders if being unlucky in love has made Mariah cynical. Of course, Mariah tries to convince her that’s not it. Mariah can’t bring herself to tell her mom the truth about Scott.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria get home and Billy (Jason Thomspon) is at her house playing games. Billy admits he’s stressed about Cane’s article. Victoria says that she has other things on her mind. Billy thinks she should use her connection with J.T. to make the audit go away. Victoria questions if he is suggesting that she should seduce her ex-husband. He tells her to do whatever she has to do to protect her family.

Nikki is forced to come clean today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/jTw0rJVIX7 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 14, 2017

At the club, Billy meets up with Phyllis, and they spot Cane and J.T. at the bar. Young and the Restless spoilers tease J.T. offers to buy them a round of drinks and compliments Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). After Cane leaves, Billy suggests that J.T. leaves Victoria alone. Of course, he fires back that he’s only doing the job he was paid to do. Once alone, Billy suggests that J.T. was hitting on her. He wonders what’s up with that since he’s happily married to Mackenzie (Clementine Ford).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby tells Scott that she refuses to be the other woman. Scott seems shocked by words and reveals that he never asked her to do anything. Scott said they aren’t having an affair, what happened between them was a mistake. He adds that he’s in love with Sharon and moved in with her. Abby tells him to never speak to her again.

J.T. drops Reed home, and Victoria invites him to sit and talk to her. She asks him to have a drink with her. Victoria confesses that someone in the Newman family is responsible for the offshore bank transfer, but it isn’t her dad. After some prodding, she admits that it was Nikki. J.T. advises Victoria that if Nikki really did what she said, she will face the consequences.

Once Scott returns from his chat with Abby, Mariah was waiting for him. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she confronts him about making out with Abby. He asks her how she knows. She refuses to say, just that it can never happen again. She tells him she will be watching him. She reminds him how far she went to help Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), a person she hardly knew. Mariah warns, “Imagine how far I’ll go to protect my own mom.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.