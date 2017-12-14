Melania And Donald Trump’s Official 2017 Christmas Portrait Revealed, But Where’s Barron?

Melania and Donald Trump’s official 2017 Christmas portrait has been revealed. The first lady shared the portrait with her followers on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Melania wrote the message, “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.”

The Trump’s official 2017 Christmas portrait was taken on Tuesday, December 5, in the Cross Hall of the White House. Andrea Hanks snapped the photo that shows Melania Trump wearing sleeveless black dress with high heels and Donald Trump in a black tuxedo. Both are holding hands and smiling straight at the camera as they stand near lit Christmas trees decorated in the hallway.

Some are asking, “where’s Barron Trump?” It’s unclear why he’s not in the image, but the 11-year-old was most likely at school when the photo was taken. Us Weekly notes that someone wrote that Barron is “HOME ALONE,” referring to the Christmas movie Home Alone.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama usually included their daughters, Malia and Sasha, in their official Christmas portraits. Several photos do have just the two of them posing together, however.

Barron Trump did participate in receiving the White House Christmas tree with his mother, and was present for the annual turkey pardon two days before Thanksgiving. The public rarely sees the president’s youngest son and enjoys every opportunity they get to get a glimpse of him.

This is the first official White House Christmas portrait of Donald and Melania since Trump was elected president. The image is one of the rare glimpses to come out of Washington free of scandal facing the Trump administration amid the Russia investigation. The president just put behind him a tumultuous week of campaigning rigorously for former GOP candidate for Alabama Senate Roy Moore, who lost to Democratic winner Doug Jones. Moore has been accused of having inappropriate relationships with underage girls, but Trump endorsed Moore as the best contender for the Senate seat.



Melania Trump has been spending her time helping children and was at an event supporting military families in Washington, D.C., this week. She also participated in the National Tree Lighting in November. She’s been actively participating in decorating the White House and getting into the holiday spirit as Christmas approaches.

Many users on Twitter are raving about Melania and Donald Trump’s official 2017 Christmas portrait, but some are wondering why Barron was left out.