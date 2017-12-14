Melania And Ivanka Trump Are ‘Worth Nothing’ For ‘Doing Nothing’ Spews Mika Brzezinski In Morning Eruption

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski has had her say about Donald Trump and his recent tweet over Senator Gillibrand, and now she’s moving on. She hasn’t moved too far, though, as she’s now attacking the two women closest to Donald Trump.

According to Fox News, Brzezinski is “still fired up” and is now taking her frustrations out on Melania and Ivanka Trump. First, the co-host from the MSNBC morning show took a swipe at Trump saying that he should “have apologized for being a sexist pig.” She then quickly moved on to Melania and Ivanka Trump.

Her words for Melania Trump were shaming-like when she called Melania’s platform against cyberbullying as “the saddest thing I’ve ever seen.” Then it was Ivanka’s turn. The morning co-host issued a similar attack on the president’s daughter as well. She said Ivanka Trump is a woman “who came to Washington… to develop a platform for women but has stood by her father.”

She ordered Ivanka to “go home,” and she backed this up by telling the first daughter that she is “doing nothing if you stand by this president.” Brzezinski started out attacking Trump about his Gillibrand tweet but switched over to the women around Trump on Tuesday. She also gave a rather demeaning shout-out to the female staff at the White House. She deemed them “worth nothing” unless they could get Trump to delete his tweet.

@PressSec defends and propagates @realDonaldTrump lies (and would do anything for him) is a disgrace to this nation. How does she go home at night and live with herself. He denial of #denturedonaldِ’s on @SenGillibrand is a disgrace https://t.co/gecCC7HHyP — Corridor Politics (@corridorpolitic) December 14, 2017

Social media users saw the irony in Brzezinski saying how the women on the White House staff are “worth nothing” unless they did this task. She did this within the context of defending a woman being called names, yet she was calling other women “worthless” just to make her point.

A Twitter users were quick to respond.

Why would the MSM so fiercely attack Melania and Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Betsy DeVos if they were so concerned about women? — David Georgeff (@djgeorgeff) July 2, 2017

Mika was referring to Trump’s tweet about Senator Kristen Gillibrand.

He tweeted, “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

MSNBC, Morning Joe host ,Mika Brezinski gives the @realDonaldTrump family a verbal castrating on the show this morning as she calls the POTUS* a sexist pig , and calls the First Ladies Melania Trump ‘s cyber bullying campaign a JOKE, Then proceeds to tell Ivanka Trump to go home pic.twitter.com/OFEKESsFXs — 1800 – DUMPTRUMP (@Bigcupinthebx14) December 13, 2017

Brzezinski also tagged Sarah Huckabee Sanders as “worth nothing.” It seems that this Morning Joe co-host had no problem dishing out what she believes to be the worth of the women in Trump’s circle. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed Trump’s tweet after the headlines noted it as a “sexist” remark.

Huckabee-Sanders turned it right back around on the people who were calling the tweet sexist, suggesting those who saw it that way had their “mind in the gutter.”