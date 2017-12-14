‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Contacts Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Amid Divorce Rumors With David Eason

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is adding fuel to the rumors that she and her husband, David Eason, have split. The mother-of-three reportedly reached out to her ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, amid speculation that she and David may be ending their 3-month marriage.

According to a Dec. 14 report by Radar Online, Courtland Rogers says that Jenelle reached out to him. Rogers took to his social media account to reveal that he was upset that someone was trying to have people contact him. Later, Courtland’s pregnant girlfriend, Lindsey Renee confirmed that Rogers was referring to Jenelle Evans in the tweet. Lindsey said she had a feeling that the Teen Mom 2 star may try to contact him again after he appeared on a recent MTV special about Jenelle’s exes.

Lindsey went on to say that she is “surprised” that Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, doesn’t have her “tied up in the closet,” and added that David isn’t about to let that “money train go.” While many Teen Mom 2 fans believe there is trouble in Jenelle and David’s marriage, the MTV star has yet to confirm whether or not she and Eason have split.

The speculation started when Jenelle Evans and David Eason made some curious moves on social media. The Teen Mom 2 star changed her Facebook profile picture and her cover photo from pictures of her and David to photos of herself and her children. She also removed her relationship status from the social media site, while Eason deleted his Facebook page completely.

Jenelle later sparked even more divorce and separation rumors when she took to Snapchat to post a video of herself singing along to singer Hailee Steinfeld’s breakup anthem, Let Me Go. In addition, before David deleted his Facebook account, he changed his relationship status to “It’s been complicated,” before deciding to do away with the account all together.

Jenelle Evans claims that David Eason told her that he had deleted his Facebook account the next morning when she woke up, and adds that she would “appreciate” it if people stopped assuming things about her marriage. The Teen Mom 2 star and her husband tied the knot back in September, and currently share one child together, daughter Ensley. As for Courtland Rogers, he seemingly wants nothing more to do with his ex-wife.