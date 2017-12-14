Watch WWE ‘Tribute To The Troops 2017’ Online: Live Streaming, TV Time, & Match Card

On Thursday night, professional wrestling fans get to watch WWE’s Tribute to the Troops 2017 live streaming online and televised special. It’s become an annual holiday tradition for the WWE superstars to head to a U.S. military base either within the states or overseas, and provide them with some holiday cheer. That includes visiting with the troops, listening to their stories, and also providing a show featuring top superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live competing in matches. Here are the latest details on tonight’s match card as well as how to watch tonight’s WWE Tribute to the Troops special live streaming online or on television.

As reported by ProWrestling.net website, tonight’s Tribute to the Troops special was already taped at the Naval Base San Diego in California and features a total of five matches involving the superstars from both brands’ rosters. Among the matches that fans will be treated to will be several tag team matches, with one of those featuring The Shield. Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will team up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on the team of Sheamus, Cesaro, and Samoa Joe.

There will be a women’s match for each brand on the show. In one match, the brand new women’s stable called “Absolution” will also be in action. Paige will bring her new friends Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose to battle Raw superstars Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James. It will be Ruby Riott challenging Charlotte Flair as the leader of SmackDown Live‘s “Riott Squad” will have her chance to take on the Women’s champion from her brand.

http://www.wwe.com/f/styles/wwe_16_9_l/public/all/2017/12/21071211_TTTT_3on3--184b38982268d009543b180402bf01a0.jpg / WWE

A few matches on the card will be ones that give fans a preview ahead of Sunday’s big SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view, Clash of Champions 2017. In one match, New Day and tag team champions The Usos take on the other teams involved in their Fatal 4-Way match for Sunday, the teams of Rusev with Aiden English and Chad Gable with Shelton Benjamin. Also, WWE Champion AJ Styles teams up with Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, in previews of the possible main event for Sunday’s PPV.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, & Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, & Samoa Joe.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James vs. Paige, Sonya Deville, & Mandy Rose.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Ruby Riott.

The New Day & The Usos vs. Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Rusev, & Aiden English

A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Jinder Mahal.

Fans can watch the WWE Tribute to the Troops 2017 special beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday evening. Live television coverage comes exclusively through the USA Network. Cable and satellite subscribers who have the USA channel may also be able to log into the USA Network website or compatible apps to watch a Tribute to the Troops live stream feed.

For fans without cable or satellite, at least one good free live stream option exists. The SlingTV service provides subscribers with a variety of streaming channels including the USA network. All new subscribers can join the service for a one-week free trial. That would allow for viewing not only tonight’s Tribute to the Troops but also next week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live. More details are available at the Sling.com website.