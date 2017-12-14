New York Yankees Trade Rumors: Team Looking At Michael Fulmer, Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees trade rumors reveal the team is trying to add some top-notch starting pitching. The Yankees are being linked to the Detroit Tigers for Michael Fulmer and the Pittsburgh Pirates for Gerrit Cole, as confirmed in a report by MLB analyst Jon Heyman. Heyman also notes that the team is gauging the market for other available starting pitchers, but has found that the cost might be too expensive for them.

Gerrit Cole is the ace of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he is about to become much more expensive for the franchise. This is the second arbitration year for Cole, meaning he will get a raise from the $3.75 million he made last year. Cole made 33 starts for the Pirates in 2017, finishing with a 12-12 record, a 4.26 ERA, and a 1.251 WHIP. With only two years of team control left, the Pirates are looking for a group of prospects that would help the team build for the future.

Michael Fulmer has a lot of team control left with the Detroit Tigers, which has surprised some analysts that he keeps coming up in MLB trade rumors. He won’t be a free agent until the 2023 MLB season, but the Tigers are trying to rebuild and he might be a piece that could net a number of uber-prospects. In 51 career starts, Fulmer has a 21-19 record, a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.137 WHIP. Those numbers won him the Rookie of the Year Award in 2016 and then put him on the American League All-Star team in 2017.

All Star. Silver Slugger. HR Derby. New record-holder for most HR by a Yankees catcher in a season. It was a memorable year for El Gary!@YankeesonDemand recaps The Kraken’s 2017 season HERE! https://t.co/opDU8cMJwf pic.twitter.com/DHjILBrbbg — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 13, 2017

These New York Yankees trade rumors make sense for the team, as they still have room under the luxury tax limit to acquire salaried players. Despite acquiring the large contract of outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees have the ability to either trade for salary or sign one of the big-name starting pitchers still available in free agency. Those names include Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta, and Masahiro Tanaka. The team might also consider bringing back CC Sabathia if he remains affordable.

Despite sporting one of the best lineups in baseball, the Yankees have a lot of question marks when it comes to the starting rotation. Currently, Luis Severino and Sonny Gray lead the rotation, but it is expected that the team is going to add at least one more arm before Spring Training rolls around. This may be just the beginning of New York Yankees trade rumors linking the team to starting pitching, as teams could really start making moves if one of the big-name free-agent pitchers finally signs a new contract.