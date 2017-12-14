New Ivanka Trump Store Opening Up In New York

A new Ivanka Trump store is opening up in New York on Thursday. The first daughter has had some complications involving her brand as retailers like Nordstroms have stopped selling her line due to declining sales as a result of boycotts after her father was elected president.

Bloomberg reports that as part of a reinvention of sorts, Ivanka Trump’s new store will be located inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The space will be small, but in a desirable area where tourists and visitors often snap selfies at Trump Tower.

The store will offer a selection of more affordable merchandise, such as handbags and other accessories. The business discontinued its line of fine jewelry earlier this year.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Sam Reed tweeted a photo of Ivanka’s new store at Trump Tower, which can be seen below. Reed explains that it’s not much of a store, but more like a display wall of handbags and accessories that are showcased in a compact space that’s about six-feet-deep and twenty-feet-wide.

According to the report, Ivanka Trump Marks LLC handles the first daughter’s company’s trademarks. It’s had its sights set on expanding the brand, and is operated at Trump hotels located in Washington and Vancouver with Ivanka Trump-trademarked spas.

So the new Ivanka Trump store inside Trump Tower isn’t a store at all, just a display wall. Literally just a wall with bags. The whole space is like 6 ft deep????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XDDXuOl1TE — Sam Reed (@HereReedThis) December 14, 2017

When Ivanka followed her father to Washington, D.C. and entered politics herself, she backed off from managing the daily operations of her business, which is now in the hands of Abigail Klem. Trump transferred her assets into a trust, but hasn’t divested from her companies. Her role as President Donald Trump’s special assistant has frequently clashed with her business image.

Ivanka Trump’s brand is about to open a store in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York https://t.co/EPkNXa6iDd pic.twitter.com/sWWWTD4ubI — Bloomberg (@business) December 13, 2017

The new Ivanka Trump store in Manhattan is her second store in the U.S. Bloomberg notes that her fine jewelry boutique on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was opened in 2007 before moving to the SoHo location in 2011; it closed in 2015. The brand opened a store at an upscale mall in the heart of Beijing in 2013, but it was later closed as well.

Brand licenses under Ivanka Trump allow stores like Lord & Taylor and DSW to sell her brand. It’s also moved to sell merchandise directly to customers through her website, IvankaTrump.com.

Government filings reveal that the logo “IT” on the storefront with Ivanka Trump’s full name under it has been registered by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the last few weeks so it can be added to a variety of merchandise.