‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: The Hollow Still An Issue, But New Big Bad Much More Complicated

The Originals Season 5 still does not have a premiere date. However, fans know that it is the last time the show will be on television. That means certain plots will have to be resolved, old enemies must be put to rest, and the storyline will have to be bigger and more explosive than ever before. Find out about the villain from last season, The Hollow, as well as the new big bad that is teased to be extremely complicated.

According to TV Line, executive producer Julie Plec confirmed that the issue with The Hollow is far from over. As fans may recall from The Originals Season 5 sizzle reel, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) will be one conflicted young lady. She has a mission in mind and that is to bring her family back together again. However, she understands it could come at a great cost, but she is willing to make the sacrifice. As Hope said in the trailer, she will reunite the Mikaelsons, even if it destroys her.

However, The Hollow won’t be the only issue for the Mikaelsons. Julie Plec teased to expect a brand new enemy, one that is complicated. It is also connected to the family, which shouldn’t surprise viewers. A lot of the adversaries in past seasons have been connected to at least one character in some way. However, the weaves of this big bad go much deeper and are complex, to say the least.

“The Big Bad this year is launched from an ideology more so than one singular person’s nefarious desire. It’s an ideology that was spawned almost a century ago, a movement that has been simmering and stewing over that century. It does have a personal connection to the Mikaelson family, but it also has a thematic resonance that is very timely.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Originals Season 5 spoilers reveal the family will still be separated when the show returns. Even though the goal is to reunite them, it will be a slow process. It also won’t happen all at once. Expect one family member to be reunited at a time.

Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) will be in a rage, murdering pretty much every person he sees. However, Caroline Forbes (Candice King) will show up and give him a stern talking to. Although it is hinted not to expect a “Klaroline” romance, Caroline’s presence on the show will be important.

As for what will happen with the rest of the characters, fans will have to wait and see what happens during the final season of The Originals.