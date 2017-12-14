‘Sister Wives’ Returns in 2018: Get Return Date And New Season Details

After a lot of speculation, the news is finally here that Sister Wives will be back for another season. TLC shared the news on their site along with what fans can expect from the new season of the show. There was a bit of speculation that the show wouldn’t be back at all, but that isn’t the case. On January 7, 2018, Sister Wives will be back on TLC with new episodes.

One big thing happening this season is Maddie and Caleb Brush’s baby, and fans have been really looking forward to this addition. It looks like a home birth with Robyn there helping her.

Things with Kody and Meri are kind of crazy still. He says that she wants to go back into a deep relationship, but he isn’t quite ready for it. Meri was talking to someone online, but never actually cheated on him. Meri is also wanting to open up a bed and breakfast, but it will be in Utah. This is really odd seeing that they now live in Las Vegas. The family explains that they still want Meri around.

The Brown family will also take part in a march about how they don’t feel like polygamy should be a felony. This is the reason they moved out of Utah and made the big move to Las Vegas with their entire family.

Meri Brown is going to meet the special person in her daughter Mariah’s life, and they are going to take a trip to Washington, D.C. It has already been reported that she has a girlfriend, and it is time for her to show up. The Inquisitr shared the details recently about Mariah’s girlfriend. She just came out to her family last season on the show.

Another thing that will happen is Mykelti Brown’s big marriage. The family thought she was rushing it, but they were able to get her to put it off a bit longer than they wanted. It doesn’t sound like there are any babies for her just yet.

Fans are happy to hear that Sister Wives will be back again on TLC. The new season will start airing on January 7, 2018, and you do not want to miss it.