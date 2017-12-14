‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ After-Credits Scene: Is There A Major Spoiler About ‘Episode 9’ Hidden At The End?

Is there an after-credits scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Fans of the space fantasy series will likely want to know if there are any spoilers hidden at the end of the eighth movie in the nine-part saga. For moviegoers who are out of the loop or never bothered to stay through all the credits to see what comes afterward, the after-credits scene is a short bit inserted at the very end that normally gives a glimpse of a character or plot point that will be introduced later. The Marvel series has made this scene something of an art form, using it to set up the upcoming movies in the never-ending comic book series.

The Star Wars movies have generally steered away from the after-credits scene. There was none at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, for example, though these scenes are often more a reflection of the director rather than the series itself.

So, does Star Wars: The Last Jedi have an after-credits scene?

In this case, the historical precedent wins out. There is no after-credits scene, as both the Star Wars series and director Rian Johnson have steered away from these scenes in the past.

But that doesn’t mean the ending of Star Wars: Episode 8 is without spoilers. As Telegraph noted (in a very spoiler-heavy article), there is a strong hint that a major character who dies in The Last Jedi could be back as “Force ghost,” someone who can become one with the Force after death as Yoda and Obi Wan Kenobi both did. The hint would not come until after the character’s death, near the final act of the movie.

And even without an after-credits scene, Star Wars: The Last Jedi still has a bit left after the movie itself ends. Screen Rant, the first set of stylized credits (and before the full credits roll), there is a brief tribute to actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess (turned General) Leia Organa in the series.

Read our spoiler-free guide to all things "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Or don't. We're not your father. https://t.co/TJqo3ARbTa — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 14, 2017

So while there may not be an after-credits scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there is at least one advantage. After a hefty two hour and 32 minute running time, fans will get an early jump for the exits.