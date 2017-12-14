Scheana Marie Is Confused About Robert Parks-Valletta Relationship, Claims They Were Together In A Past Life

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta split in October and became friends with benefits shortly thereafter. Now, months later, the Vanderpump Rules star claims she’s “confused” about their relationship and revealed new details about their past.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine at the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3 in Los Angeles earlier this week, the reality star and waitress admitted that she’s unsure of the status of her relationship with the actor, who she began dating nearly one year ago.

“I’m still confused sometimes,” Scheana Marie said during an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

According to Scheana Marie, she’s getting closer to her upcoming move to Las Vegas and because of her relocation and new job, she knows that it is best to be “just friends” with Robert Parks-Valletta — at least for now.

Also during Scheana Marie’s interview with the magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star said that she and Robert Parks-Valletta had been together in past lives. As she explained, she recently learned from a psychic that she and the actor had been together before and have “some karmic connection” between them that keeps bringing them back together.

Scheana Marie began dating shortly after the reality star split from former husband Mike Shay last November.

Scheana Marie introduced Robert Parks-Valletta to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars during the premiere episode of Season 6 and right away, several of her co-stars, Kristen Doute and Lisa Vanderpump, admitted to being skeptical about her romance. As they explained, the romance appeared to happen quite soon after Scheana Marie’s split from Mike Shay.

Scheana Marie and her now-ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, were first caught spending time with one another just weeks after the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed plans for divorce and have continued to spend time together ever since. Even after their split, Scheana Marie maintained her friendship with her ex-boyfriend and recently attended an event with him in Los Angeles.

