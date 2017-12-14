‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Dec 18-22: Donna Returns, Steffy Pregnancy Reveal, Thorne Makes Trouble

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22 promise two major announcements just in time for Christmas, an unexpected return of a beloved family member, and a big all hands-on-deck holiday get together at the Forrester’s to end the week. There are five full episodes of B&B next week according to TV Guide, and the latest spoilers reveal there is lots of light, love, and happiness (and just a little scheming) on this festive holiday week of the CBS soap.

Baby news for Steffy and Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 18 promise that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) pay a visit to Dr. Campbell (Tina Huang) and get life-changing news. Huan’s guest arc runs Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday through December 21. Steffy will be thrilled, but the baby news brings her thoughts inevitably back to her father-in-law.

Steffy worries that her one-night love fest with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) might be the cause of her pregnancy. Steffy might want to keep blinders on and hope that her baby is Liam’s, but that won’t be good enough for Dollar Bill. After Steffy tells him about the baby, Bill tells her they need to know the truth, and that means a DNA test, but even that could be tricky if Liam finds out she got tested.

Determined to win her back, Ridge sets up a steamy surprise for Brooke. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rfjb9tU1jO #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/4hbtLSzdcV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 8, 2017

A conditional engagement for Ridge

On Friday, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) drops to one knee to make a heartfelt marriage proposal, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) listened to the warnings from Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) about Ridge breaking her heart and on Monday, she sets a condition on the engagement. Ridge accepts and pops a ring on her finger, but Thorne won’t like it.

Other B&B spoilers promise that Christmas sees the two announcements made in front of the family. Liam shares the baby news with brother Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) privately, but then they announce to the gathered family at large on Friday. That’s also when Ridge and Brooke will show off the ring and announce their umpteenth engagement when the Forrester clan is all together.

Ridge taunts everyone in the holiday spirit

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Ridge can’t wait to gloat that Brooke said yes and invites Dollar Bill for a chat. Ridge will be a bit surprised that he doesn’t get the rise out of Bill he was hoping for, but Bill still has some things to say. Little does Ridge know, Steffy might be carrying Bill’s child which would make Ridge grandpappy to Bill’s kid, so the irony is there.

Ridge is also sure to let Thorne know that although he’s staying at Brooke’s, it’s Ridge that has a place in her heart. This is one more incident to irk Thorne who’s at his wit’s end. Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Thorne approaches Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) about working with him to knock Ridge down a notch and take over Forrester Creations. Rick needs to think carefully.

When you realize you might get caught in a lie #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hfAwfqxM5F — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 13, 2017

Katie and Wyatt revel in their secret love

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is annoyed when Brooke cautions her about her “affair” with Wyatt, say the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week. Katie is in no mood to hear love advice from Brooke who took Katie’s husband then threw him away and is now back on with Ridge. Katie is happy with Wyatt and wants to stick with him, and the pair makes sexy Christmas plans.

B&B spoilers tease that Wyatt and Katie host a naughty little holiday party for two as they exchange gifts in private. Katie even puts on a special little outfit for the occasion. Will Katie be Santa’s helper, an elf, or just wearing Christmas stockings? Katie and Wyatt are keeping it fun, but it can’t be too much longer before Bill finds out their worst kept secret and everything explodes.

Thorne isn’t going to be called “little brother” anymore. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wapznVsNTs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 5, 2017

Donna Logan is back on Friday!

In casting news for the week of December 18, the big revelation is that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) is back on Friday, December 22 for the Forrester family Christmas event. How will Donna feel about Brooke getting engaged to Ridge yet again? The Avants are all back on Friday for the Christmas episode, and we’ll also see Pam and Charlie on hand.

Plus, Eric Forrester (John McCook) once again invites the Spectra crowd to join them, so Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will hear that Liam and Sally are having a baby. Catch up on now on the latest B&B scoop on Bill pressing Steffy to find out if the baby is his or Liam’s, the latest Taylor recast rumors and the details on Hope’s return to LA. Watch Bold every day on CBS and check back here often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.