‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday, Dec. 15: JJ’s Fate, Steve’s Move, Ciara’s Disovery, And Hope For Theo

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 15 reveal it will be another suspenseful day in Salem. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will learn his fate. Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will make an unexpected move. Then, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) learns what Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) is hiding. Finally, there might be good news for Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) when a specialist arrives at the hospital.

JJ has been dealing with the guilt and fallout resulting from him shooting the mayor’s son. Not only is he the youngest child of Abe Carver (James Reynolds), he is also the little brother of JJ’s ex-girlfriend and partner, Lani Price (Sal Stowers). On Friday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, JJ will learn the outcome of the internal investigation in the shooting.

For the past few weeks, Theo Carver’s life has been uncertain. After JJ shot him, the young man had emergency surgery and fell into a coma. Things are not improving, which is devastating to his loved ones, especially Abe. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will bring a specialist to help the comatose character.

Speaking of Kate, she is hiding a big secret that revolves around what Theo was doing the night he was shot. That secret is close to becoming exposed. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Steve will make a surprising move. It is hinted that it will force Kate to implicate herself, but what will be the outcome? It is suggested that she has to face the harsh music, especially when Chad finds out.

As for Ciara Brady, she previously accused Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) of having an affair. Of course, the allegation has no merit, as SoapCentral noted. Tripp is just being a friend to his grieving friend. However, he does have romantic feelings for her, something that only Steve knows. It seems that Ciara will find out this information as well, and could use it to her advantage. Ciara wants to get revenge so much and will do anything to destroy Claire’s rose-colored bubble. It looks like she will accomplish what she has set out to do.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.