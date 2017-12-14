Real Reason Why Roman Reigns Will Miss ‘Raw’ Next Week Revealed

Since returning to WWE television after his viral illness, Roman Reigns has been on a great run. He’s been reunited with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to reform The Shield and has captured the IC Title from The Miz. Over the past few weeks, he has defended the championship against stars like Elias and Cesaro to high praise from most fans. Meanwhile, Reigns is building a feud and to a huge title defense against Samoa Joe.

This week, it’s been revealed that Roman will be defending the IC Title again against John Cena during the Christmas edition of Monday Night Raw. Despite the powers that be having less than two weeks to build to that matchup, it’s been reported that Roman Reigns will miss next week’s edition of Raw from Providence, and the WWE Universe has been trying to figure out the real reason why Reigns will be missing the show.

It’s being reported by Sportskeeda that a big reason hasn’t been revealed. The expectation is WWE officials still have roughly six weeks to build to the Royal Rumble PPV. Since Reigns is technically in a rivalry with Samoa Joe, WWE officials need to wait before giving the feud a boost heading into the Royal Rumble. It’s also possible that Roman Reigns is getting some extra time off with his family before Christmas next week.

WWE

Brock Lesnar’s return to Monday Night Raw is already booked for next week. The focus of the show will be on The Beast, Braun Strowman, and Kane, as the front office set the WWE Universal Title Match for the Royal Rumble PPV. The expectation is a Triple Threat Match between the three monsters is planned. On paper, it seems like a good week to give Reigns a night off before defending the IC Title against John Cena.

If there is a bigger reason for Roman’s absence next week on Raw, there will be more information over the next week. He has been on a great run since returning to WWE television, and many fans have been cutting him some slack as of late. WWE officials are planning a huge push for Reigns during WrestleMania season, so any favor he gains with the WWE Universe should be helpful heading to the grandest stage of them all.