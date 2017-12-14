Video: Kevin Hart Talks About His Sex Tape ‘F*** Up’ On ‘Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM’

Kevin Hart has spoken out at length on the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM about the cheating scandal that involved a graphic NSFW video allegedly showing Hart in a hotel room with a woman in scandalous situation. As reported by the Inquisitr, the graphic sex tape was posted online, but Hart couldn’t go into depth about who recorded the tape, even though he did mention that once the public finds out the story behind the graphic tape, they would be surprised.

Charlamagne Tha God admitted to Kevin in the above video that he watched Hart’s salacious sex tape in bed with his own wife, only after getting emergency “code red” text messages from DJ Envy that let him know that the scandal was breaking. Hart told the crew that he could not speak at length about the details of the situation, since the sex tape scandal is under federal investigation – but Hart did speak at length about the impact of the sex tape on his wife, Eniko Hart, and his family.

Kevin noted that Eniko was no pushover type of a woman and that coming home after knowing he did something wrong was difficult. Hart described it as a cold house in the midst of Montia Sabbag expressing her thoughts via press conferences. But Eniko stayed strong and stayed with Kevin, who said he had to stand up and face the music in front of all of Eniko’s friends during her baby shower with a theme from The Lion King.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Kevin described to his listeners that Eniko was still his “rib,” as Charlamagne joked and asked Hart his “favorite side to have with some ribs.”

Even though Hart couldn’t verbally answer whether or not he would have paid extortion monies if the person had only asked for $500,000, Kevin shook his head vigorously in the negative.

The comments beneath the YouTube video feature some angry allegations about Kevin’s words for his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Hart claimed that he was the one who left Torrei and filed for divorce because he was unhappy during his first marriage. However, during his second marriage, Kevin has said that it is a union that he doesn’t want to lose.

Kevin said that no human being is perfect and asked for someone to find him the perfect man so he can get advice. Charlamagne said that only Jesus was perfect as the duo laughed about women who try and give Eniko advice, even though those women are with men worse than Kevin.