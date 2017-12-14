In a new book, two campaign managers are sharing a typical Donald Trump McDonald’s order and the mere calorie count is scary. Morgan Spurlock, best known for his documentary, Super Size Me, went a full month eating nothing but McDonald’s and shared his ill-effects, says that it’s simply a matter of time before the McDonald’s and a fast food diet catches up with Trump. Spurlock also believes that Donald Trump is trying to fill some kind of void by eating so much fast food with extra salt, fat, and sugar.

Has All That McDonald’s Already Caught Up With Trump?

But is Spurlock right? And has Donald Trump already started having medical problems since taking office? Last week Donald Trump gave a speech about moving the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but what everyone noticed was that Trump was slurring and mispronouncing words. This caused some people to believe that Trump was having trouble with his dentures, but others thought that maybe Trump was having a TIA or a mini-stroke which could have dietary causes.

Twitter lit up with mostly with jokes, but some people expressed genuine concern.

“I’m not trying to be funny, doesn’t it sound like @realDonaldTrump had a minor stroke towards the end of the press conference today. I’ve never heard him slur his words like this.”

In Super Size Me, Morgan Spurlock suffered health problems after just a month of McDonald’s, and he is much younger than Donald Trump. Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, the former campaign manager and former deputy campaign manager shared a sample Trump McDonald’s dinner menu in their new book Let Trump Be Trump, and it sounds more like something a high school football player would eat rather than that of a sedentary senior citizen said the Huffington Post.

A Sample Trump McDonald’s Menu For Dinner

“[A Trump dinner] would include two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.”

The meal would have 2,672 calories if the chocolate shake ordered was small, and Spurlock said just one sandwich would be too much. When asked what he likes about McDonald’s, he said that the restaurants are always clean.

“I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard.”

Corey Lewandowski said that there were four basic food groups on the campaign trail, and he didn’t see Trump deviate from them very often, according to Bravo.

“There were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.”

Having done Super Size Me, Morgan Spurlock is shocked that Donald Trump has been able to get away with such a terrible diet and no exercise for so long. Spurlock says the only food groups are fat, grease, sugar and salt.

A Morgan Spurlock Prediction Based On Super Size Me Experience

“My prediction is it’s only a matter of time until his heart explodes… and just like covers us all in freedom.”

Spurlock believes that the glut of McDonald’s that Trump is eating is essentially Trump eating his feelings.

“It’s just a matter of time. I think he’s trying to fill a sad hole right now. And there’s only so many Filet-O-Fishes you can stuff into that hole.”

And based on his experience in Super Size Me, and the way all that McDonald’s food made him feel, Morgan Spurlock says he now has a better understanding of why Trump acts the way he does.

“All I know is, when I was on that diet, I was antsy, it made me angry, my emotions were like a rollercoaster. So it could be playing a part.”

TMZ caught up with Spurlock of Super Size Me fame at LAX to ask him what he thinks of Trump at 71 eating McDonald’s regularly. Spurlock says that anyone who has access to better food who is still eating that much McDonald’s is echoing psychological overtones. Spurlock says it’s proof that Trump is an unhappy man looking for fulfillment in burgers and fries.