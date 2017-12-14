Jeremy Roloff Teases A Possible Little People Big World Return: Was A TLC Camera Crew Spotted With The Family?

Jeremy Roloff may have just let loose a major hint that Little People, Big World is returning for another season, and fans are ecstatic, InTouchWeekly is reporting.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old posted an Instagram story showing himself and his family, dressed head-to-toe in their winter gear, enjoying a day at Christmas Mountain Choose and Cut, a Christmas tree farm about 30 miles away from Roloff Farms in Hillsboro. And it’s an absolutely adorable sequence as babies Jackson Kyle and his cousin, Ember Jean, are bundled up in cute outfits. Jeremy and Audrey can be seen pulling the sleeping babies behind them in a wagon, and Ember Jean can be spotted wearing a hat with reindeer horns on it. It’s a perfect Christmas photo album!

“Building memories with family -Christmas season 2017.”

Beyond all of the cuteness emanating from the family photos was something that has caught several fans’ eyes. In one of the photos, there’s someone dressed in black, instead of brown Carhartt winter wear and denim overalls, like the rest of the family. You can’t see his or her face, and what’s more, they’re holding a camera! And not an off-the-shelf DSLR or similar camera, but a professional video camera!

Is that a TLC cameraman? If so, that’s a pretty good indication that production is underway for another season of Little People, Big World!

At this point it bears noting that the camera in question could have been a local news camera or it could have been a professional videographer the family hired to document the day. It also could have even been there because the Christmas tree farm was filming a commercial. As of this writing, there’s no way of knowing for certain.

Cheers to the last day of pumpkin season 2017 here at @rolofffarms!???? This is our annual family photo. Missing Molly and Joel this year though! But our tribe is growing, we’ve added two more! It was a pleasure meeting so many of you and getting a chance to chat and take a photo. If you post, tag me/us, we love to look at them.???????? A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Since the last episode of Season 12 of LPBW aired, the family has had some major milestones that fans of the show are desperate to see. Zach and Tori welcomed son Jackson Kyle, Jeremy and Audrey welcomed daughter Ember Jean, and sister Molly Roloff married her boyfriend, Joel Silvius. Meanwhile, mom Amy has been dealing with relationship issues with her main squeeze, Chris Marek, and dad Matt has been carrying on his relationship with Caryn Chandler. And let’s not forget youngest brother Jacob Roloff, who is in a relationship with Isabel Rock.

That’s plenty of family moments that TLC would be foolish not to share with the audience, although you probably shouldn’t expect to see much of Jacob and Isabel since they don’t like being on-camera. Hopefully, the presence of a professional videographer during the family’s Christmas tree shopping outing is proof that a new season is coming soon!