Jamie Otis Shares Details Of New Shows, Let Cameras In Delivery Room

Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, have a new show coming up. Reality TV World got the chance to talk to Jamie and get the details of what fans will see on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One. You will not want to miss this new show on Lifetime.

Jamie and Doug now have a little girl, Henley Grace, who was born in August of 2017. The new show will document the moments up until Jamie gives birth, plus a little after they become first-time parents. Jamie has always made it very clear that being a mom is what she wanted.

Jamie and Doug have been together for three years but had a rough road at first. Otis revealed that they started filming the show toward the end of her pregnancy. They are still filming at this time about their life as new parents. Jamie knew that she wanted her daughter’s birth caught on camera.

This show is going to be very open and Jamie doesn’t hold back. She shared that there are a lot of high and low emotions on the series. She says that Doug is a great father, and fans are going to get to see that on the show. Jamie says that they have actually grown a lot closer since her daughter was born, which is great. However, right now she would rather spoon and cuddle than do anything sexual. That all just comes with being a new mom and has nothing to do with their connection. Jamie admits to loving her husband even more now that he is a father.

One thing that Jamie Otis admits is that they had a few fights while she was pregnant, and viewers are going to see it all on the show. The cameras were around all the time, and this show is very real. It sounds like it is going to be a reality show, but it’s one that doesn’t hold back or script things. She admits that one argument they got into was really big because she doesn’t feel Doug always appreciates everything that his parents do for them — and they do a lot. These two come from very different backgrounds. They babysit often and help them out. Jamie isn’t sure if this fight will end up airing or not.

Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One will premiere on December 19 on Lifetime. Don’t miss this new show so you can hear all about how Jamie and Doug are doing now as parents.