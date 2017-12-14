‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sal Stowers Promoted From Recurring To Contract, Fans To See More Of Lani Price

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal there is good news for Sal Stowers, who portrays Lani Price. The actress has been promoted from recurring status to contract. That means fans will see more of her, and there are plans for her to stick around Salem.

Lani first appeared in Salem on September 25, 2015. At the time, it was teased that the police officer showed a special interest in Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Since she was too young to be a love interest, fans speculated she might be his daughter. Those viewers were correct, and once it was revealed, Abe and Lani worked on building a relationship. At the same time, Lani seemed to form a special bond with her half-brother, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis).

These days, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Lani is smack in the middle of the police shooting storyline. She was with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) while they were chasing a suspect. However, she was not present when JJ shot the perp, who turned out to be Lani’s little brother, Theo.

Sal Stower’s character tried to be there for all of the men in her life. JJ and Lani were not only partners at the Salem police department but were also a couple. Making things even more complicated is that the grief-stricken father is the mayor of Salem. Due to the complex mess the shooting caused, as well as Abe’s rage, JJ and Lani broke up.

For those wondering if Lani Price would stick around Salem for a long time, it seems that she will stay. According to Soap Opera News, Sal Stowers was promoted from recurring status to contract. This not only means she is staying long-term on the NBC daytime television show, but she also might be involved in more scenes. Certainly, the most emotional script she has received is Theo’s shooting.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Opera Digest reveal the actress cried when she read about Theo getting shot. She confessed that she and Kyler Pettis are close, so it struck her hard. She also contemplated what it would be like to experience something like that in real life. Stowers said reading the script “broke” her, but fans have to admit that she is doing a great job portraying all of the emotions that go along with this type of headline-ripped storyline.

Congratulations to Sal Stowers on being promoted on Days of Our Lives.