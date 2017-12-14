‘Destiny 2’ The Dawning Event Bringing Snowball Fights, Gifts, And Mayhem Next Week

The first holiday event for Destiny 2 will arrive Tuesday, December 19 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Bungie is turning the Tower and Farm social areas into Winter Wonderlands for The Dawning event, complete with snowball fights, hockey, new gear, and plenty of mayhem.

The Dawning will start Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT when the weekly reset rolls around and will last until the reset on Tuesday, January 9. The event was originally introduced during the final year of Destiny 1 and is an amalgamation of different holiday customs from the humans who reside in The Last City and an opportunity to celebrate the Light that guided humanity through the Darkness.

Gifts and Engrams

The Destiny 2 twist on Christmas cheer will include giving and receiving gifts with various non-player characters in the Tower and elsewhere in the game. Guardians will need to pick up a Dawning Gift Schematic from the Bazaar in the Tower, then gather the components needed to craft a unique gift that can be given to an NPC and receive a gift in return. This will be available every day during the event.

This sounds similar to the Prophecies given by Brother Vance. While details aren’t available yet, hopefully, it is more involved than the original Dawning gift giving, which could be completed in minutes.

Bungie/Activision

A new Milestone will also be added to Destiny 2 for a chance to earn a Dawning engram by completing activities like Crucible matches and Strikes. This means players will be able to earn up to three Dawning engrams a week, one for each character, over the course of three weeks. The engram will reward Dawning-themed items like Legendary armor and weapons, plus an exotic ship, ghost, sparrow, and emote. One of those items was teased by Bungie Game Director Christopher Barrett on Twitter.

Naturally, these items will also be for sale in the Eververse Store via Bright Dust. Bungie explains all Dawning items will be on sale through the store at least once during the event. It’s not clear at the moment if there will be other ways to earn them other than through the Dawning engram and Eververse yet.

Snowball Fights and Mayhem

Bungie/Activision

As for Non-Eververse related activities, Guardians will find snowball piles in the Tower and the Farm. They will also be found during Strikes where they will stun enemies and deal damage.

The Farm will also receive at least one other activity to entice Destiny 2 players to visit. A giant hockey puck will be added for players to kick around in hockey pickup games.

Finally, the Dawning will see the Destiny 2 debut of Mayhem in Crucible. The mode causes super, grenade, melee, and class abilities to recharge at a faster rate and create manic PVP matches.