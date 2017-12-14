Video: Victoria’s Secret Stun Gun And Mace Attack – Five Women Steal $1,500 Worth Of Stuff And Harm Employees

Employees at a Victoria’s Secret store were harmed the evening of Tuesday, December 12, when five women who robbed their store used mace and a stun gun to make their exit. According to The Times-Picayune, the incident took place in Mandeville, Louisiana, in the Premier Shopping Center, located at 3414 U.S. 190. The five robbers left the North Shore Victoria’s Secret store after stealing more than $1,500 in merchandize, but harmed at least three workers at the store who tried to stop the women.

As seen in the above video, at least two employees of the store could be seen at the exit, with one appearing to hold a cellphone. The employees called police as the thieves made off “with stacks of merchandise.” However, two of the robbers had forms of weapon on them: one with mace and one with a stun gun. The woman holding the mace could be seen spraying two employees. A third employee suffered the wrath of the stun gun before the thieves left the Victoria’s Secret store in a silver Honda sedan with a temporary license plate.

Of the five suspects, two are being described as having a darker complexion while three reportedly have lighter skin tones. The women range in height from 5’5″ to 5’10” and are thought to be anywhere from 20 years of age to 29 years of age.

5 robbers used mace, stun gun on Northshore Victoria's Secret employees, police say https://t.co/YJp2a22P73 pic.twitter.com/tCJIwvsCKx — wdsu (@wdsu) December 14, 2017

One woman had red hair while a different one sported a pony tail. A third woman donned a thick braid while the shortest thief hid beneath a blue baseball cap. Those who have any information about the crime at Victoria’s Secret can contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.

WDSU reports that authorities thus far have not figured out what numbers were listed on the temporary plate, therefore they are turning to the public to help with identifying the culprits. When they do, the women may face charges that carry stiffer penalties than felony shoplifting. Police are viewing the Victoria’s Secret attack as an armed robbery, according to Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker.

Victoria’s Secret represents one of the 20 or more stores in the shopping center and now is garnering plenty of feedback on social media about the shocking video.