‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jill Returns And Buys Chancellor Park?

The Chancellor Park has been up for sale, and the bidding war divided Genoa City. Victor and Devon are vying for the ownership of that hot piece of land, but The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that neither of them will succeed in buying it. As Jill returns in town, there are speculations that she could be the secret buyer of the park.

The park has been built in memory of Katherine Chancellor who touched many people in Genoa City. But it has been put on the market, and Victor (Eric Braeden) wants to take the opportunity and build a condominium on that spot. However, there are residents who want to keep the park as it is in respect of Katherine’s memory, and they banded together with Devon (Bryton James) to save it. Victor and Devon are the two richest men in town, and it would take someone else who has more than what they have to outbid them, via Soap Hub.

Coincidentally, Jill (Jess Walton) is heading back to Genoa City on the week of December 18. The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that she will be revealed as the secret buyer of the Chancellor Park. Her intentions in purchasing the land are not yet clear. She could be like Victor who wants to build something that would be profitable. Alternatively, she may also have the same reason as Devon, which is to keep it from destruction. Still, the possibility is there that Jill has something else in mind that would benefit her when she bought the park.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) leads a rally to save the park. He is worried about that park situation and that the redevelopment would take away a place where families picnic and children play. He does not know yet who the secret buyer is, but he hopes that his efforts would not be wasted.

So… with Jill back in town and Cane & Billy living under the same roof… who will she side with? #yr #familygoals pic.twitter.com/CpSqcL4R90 — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) November 8, 2017

Walton left the role in March this year, but she clarified to fans that she was just taking a break and would be back soon. In November, Jess’ co-star Daniel Goddard (Cane), tweeted a photo welcoming the actress back to the CBS Studios.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.