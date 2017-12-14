Who Is Omarosa Manigault? Her Husband, John Allen Newman, And Net Worth

Omarosa Manigault’s resignation from her White House position as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison has made headlines, mainly due to the controversies surrounding her departure. This follows unconfirmed reports that she disrupted a party at the complex and swore at John Kelly. It apparently led to her being “forced out” of her role and also escorted out by security.

According to a report by The Independent, she, in a scene apparently worthy of a TV drama, tried to get a face-to-face with U.S. President Donald Trump to offer her terms of departure, but the move only set off security, leaving US Secret Service officers scrambling to contain the situation. A pass granting her access to the residence was also apparently deactivated as a result, according to the report. That said, she has denied the claims, stating that she chose to resign because of the things that she saw while working in the administration, which hurt her.

Her Background

Who Is Omarosa Manigault? Her full name is Omarosé Onée Manigault-Newman. She was born on February 5, 1974, in Ohio, and Omarosa is of African-American descent. She has a Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Central State University and a masters degree from Howard University. She had previously worked for the Clinton administration in the office of Vice President Al Gore.

This was in the 90s. Her appearance on Donald Trump’s show, The Apprentice, in 2004, as a contestant with controversial antics against her rivals, led to E News labeling her “reality TV’s number one bad girl.” In 2008, she was once again asked to participate in the show but was fired in the tenth episode. Her 2013 return had a victorious ending with her team carrying the win.

Omarosa Manigault was reportedly escorted kicking and screaming from the White House as her resignation was announced https://t.co/oJCZkh2p3V pic.twitter.com/niD5GLsA2h — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 13, 2017

Her Husband And Net Worth

Omarosa Manigault’s husband, John Allen Newman is a Senior Pastor of The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville, Florida. He is also the lead pastor of its churches located in Uganda and Kenya. This is according to Bloomberg. The couple tied the knot in April this year at the Trump Hotel. Moving on to her net worth, it is estimated to be about $1.5 million, according to Heavy.