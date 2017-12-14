‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Roseanne’s Mother To Have Hilarious New Storyline

Roseanne fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the revival to begin airing. While news about the show has been coming out left and right, some new spoilers have recently been revealed, and they center on the Roseanne and Jackie’s 90-year-old mother, Bev.

According to a Dec. 13 report by TVLine, fans will be seeing Bev Harris in the Roseanne revival. 90-year-old actress Estelle Parsons will be reprising the role of Roseanne and Jackie’s wacky mother for a couple of episodes when the series returns in 2018, and now new details about Bev’s storyline are being revealed.

After news of Estelle Parsons’ involvement in the Roseanne revival broke, many fans wanted to know if Beverly would still be a lesbian. As many viewers may remember, Roseanne and Jackie’s mother announced that she was gay in one of the show’s later seasons, and even entered into a relationship with a woman. However, it seems that Bev will no longer be dating a woman when the show picks back up for the revival.

It seems that Beverly will be living at a nursing home and one of her storylines will revolve around the fact that she is dating a much young man. The 90-year-old will reveal that she is “robbing the cradle” by having a romantic relationship with a man at the nursing home who is 70-years-old. Roseanne fans are looking forward to seeing the actress back in the role of Bev, and can’t wait to find out what else the hilarious grandmother has been up to since the original series ended.

Meanwhile, in other Roseanne revival casting news, it has been confirmed that actress Sandra Bernhard will reprise her role as Nancy on the show for one episode, and that Johnny Galecki has officially signed on to return to the fan favorite role of David Healy. Many new characters will also be featured such as Darlene and David’s children, daughter Harris and son Mark, who is named after David’s brother.

The Roseanne revival has yet to confirm an official air date, but fans are expecting the show to premiere in early 2018.