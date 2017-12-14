‘Gold Rush’ Stars ‘Dakota Fred’ Hurt And Dustin Are Back For New Discovery Underwater Series, ‘White Water’

Gold Rush fans who have been yearning for the early days of the show with “Dakota” Fred Hurt and his son, Dustin, are in for a big surprise! The two fan favorites are returning to the Discovery Channel with a new high-risk gold show, Gold Rush: White Water, that starts on January 12. What do we know about this new underwater adventure gold show?

Before his cantankerous relationship with Parker Schnabel, Dakota Fred was Todd Hoffman‘s greatest nemesis.

Many remember how Fred Hurt decided to mine Porcupine Creek himself, and he purchased the claim from Earle, the owner, leaving the Hoffman crew in a quandary.

Todd was no match for Fred, with his grit and decades of gold mining experience.

According to People, Fred, and his dapper son, Dustin, are returning to Discovery on a new show called Gold Rush: White Water.

In the new series, the adventurous father-son team is headed back to Alaska to McKinley Creek, “where they’ve enlisted a team of intrepid divers, mountaineers and bush mechanics to search for gold deep in one of Alaska’s wildest creeks.”

Now, these ambitious gold miners have to zip line through a “400-foot canyon” to access the creek. They will be in the heart of the Alaskan wilderness, so they will be facing animals, as well as adverse temperatures. This promises a lot of excitement!

This is quite a comparison to Todd Hoffman’s recent Colorado adventure, where their greatest danger is the local residents who don’t want them mining at Fairplay.

Great visit to the Yukon. Jen and I Thank y'all for your tours and time. Go get that gold! @exit71 pic.twitter.com/r14haHmpqZ — DakotaFred (@GoldrushFred) August 28, 2017

What has Fred been doing since the Dakota Boys parted ways with Gold Rush before Season 4?

As the Inquisitr previously reported, his beloved wife, Lorrayne, died nearly three years ago after a lengthy, undiagnosed illness. Could Lorrayne’s illness be the reason for Fred leaving Gold Rush? He never revealed why he left the show.

The first mention of Fred returning to television appeared to coincide with his finding love again. According to the Free Republic, on July 31, 2016, Fred Hurt married Jennifer Sheets. Sheets is the mining crew cook and Fred’s executive assistant. The couple looked extremely happy at their nuptials, with Fred looking quite jolly.

In February 2016, Dakota Fred and Dustin they were looking for people to work “a swift water suction dredge gold mine high up in the mountains of S E Alaska.”

"Gold Rush" Goes Underwater! Inside Discovery's New Spin-Off Series Starring Dakota Fred https://t.co/qGOfiIUbgp via @people — DakotaFred (@GoldrushFred) December 13, 2017

Adding more intrigue, the posting mentioned that the job included filming for a new gold mining show.

“You will also need to be happy with being filmed at work as part of a BRAND NEW gold mining TV SHOW for a major cable network.”

According to Fred’s social media, it appeared that they were filming a show or documentary titled All That Glitters.

Will Jennifer be part of the new team? Gold Rush fans will have to tune into the Discovery Channel on January 12 to see what the Dakota Boys will do to get the gold and who is part of the team!