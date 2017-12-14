Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discusses Her Decision To Join The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is the latest cast member to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of next week’s Season 8 premiere, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has confirmed her addition to the show and spoken out about her persona, her decision to join the Bravo TV reality show, and her new co-stars.

“I’m straightforward and I tell it like it is… and I love learning about everybody from different cultures, different lifestyles, whatever it is. How could I turn it down?” Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said during an interview with People magazine on December 14.

According to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, she’s established friendships with a number of the women, including Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump, who reportedly made her first season of the show fun, easy, and comfortable.

While the newest member of the show said that she’s never been one to force a connection with someone for reality television or any other reason, she truly hit it off with Kyle Richards, who has been with the show since its start.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, is a fitness buff and mother of two. She shares daughter Slate, 5, and son Cruz, 3, with her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

In addition to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a number of housewives from Season 7 are returning, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, who joined the series last year as a friend of Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd.

Not only are five members of the Season 7 cast returning for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the series’ eighth season will also feature Camille Grammer. As fans will recall, Grammer was part of the original cast when the show began airing in 2010 and continued to appear on the show in a full-time role until Season 3, when she stepped into a guest-starring role.

To see more of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

A sneak peek at the upcoming episode can be seen below.