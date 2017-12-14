Watch Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream: Lonzo Ball And LeBron James Meet For First Time

Lonzo Ball, the 20-year-old rookie who was picked by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the NBA draft this year, faces the NBA’s “King” LeBron James for the first time on Thursday night, as the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers look to win their third game in a row and 16th in their last 17. The game will live stream from Quicken Loans Arena, with James and the Cavaliers entering the showdown as heavy favorites.

Under second-year head coach Luke Walton, the Lakers come into the game at 10-16, the identical record they held after 26 games in the 2016-2017 season, despite the addition of Ball who has failed to make a significant impact on the team in his rookie season.

Ball has averaged just 8.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and seven assists so far in 2017. By comparison, the player taken immediately after Ball, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, has averaged 13.8 points with 5.6 rebounds, though only 1.3 assists. The No. 13 pick, Donovan Mitchell of the Denver Nuggets, leads all rookie scorers with 17.8 points per game.

James, meanwhile, has continued to dominate the NBA, with his 28.2 points per game average third in the NBA overall, and a full point better than his career average over 15 seasons. In fact, if James were to finish the season at his current scoring pace, it would be his highest single-season average since the 2009-2010 season when James threw in 29.7 in the final year of his first stint with the Cavaliers.

LeBron James is having one of his best seasons, in his 15th year in the NBA. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, December 14 — 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Though Thursday’s game will mark the first time Ball and James have faced off on an NBA court, with one other meeting this season set for March 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, the possibility that the two could end up as teammates by this time next year remains the topic of intense buzz around the league.

Could Lonzo Ball (pictured) and LeBron James end up as Lakers teammates next season? Abbie Parr / Getty Images

James will become a free agent after the current season, and the NBA megastar has already spurred the rumors that he plans to relocate to one of the two Los Angeles teams by buying a second home in the wealthy Brentwood neighborhood of West L.A., as well as by scouting a private high school in the suburb of Sherman Oaks.

Watch James comment on his upcoming matchup against Ball and the Lakers in the video below.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers pull off the shock of the NBA 2017-2018 season so far, and come out of Cleveland with an upset victory? Or will LeBron James and the Cavaliers cruise to their 16th win in the last 17 games, giving Lonzo Ball and the young Lakers a lesson in the harsh realities of the NBA?

