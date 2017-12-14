Elvis Presley’s Suicide Notes Unearthed: Letters Support Speculations Of Intentional Drug Overdose [Report]

Elvis Presley’s speculated suicide might have just been confirmed in a new report that revealed the existence of two suicide notes where The King detailed his struggles with drugs, obesity, and grief over the loss of his wife, Priscilla Beaulieu.

Based on a report from Radar Online, the “King of Rock and Roll” might have left something behind to prove that he intentionally overdosed to end his own life: two letters that explain his grapple with substance abuse, weight gain, and separation with his wife.

According to the outlet, Elvis’ pal and road manager, Joe Esposito, revealed that he recovered a note beside The King’s lifeless body at the time of his death in Graceland, his home in Memphis. However, Esposito reportedly admitted to burning the letter and hiding any evidence of his suicide such as The King’s stash of prescription painkillers.

Apparently, he intended to “protect his family” from the pain and hide the “explosive contents” of the note from investigators to ensure that his legacy is unmarred.

“It was better to protect his family and his legacy by hiding everything — the note and his pills.”

Joe also told the outlet that Elvis Presley’s suicide note contained a confession about his true feelings about his separation from his ex-wife, Priscilla, saying it was “the greatest mistake of his life — and he couldn’t recover from the heartache.”

Elvis Presley’s heart was still breaking from losing Priscilla Beaulieu at the time of his death based on a suicide note he allegedly wrote. Keystone / Getty Images

Elvis also allegedly admitted that he was “embarrassed I can’t kick drugs” and had felt “betrayed” by his weight gain.

While there have been doubts about Joe’s statement, a second letter emerged to further support his claims. This time, it was a note written by The King seven months prior to his death on August 16, 1977. Billy Miller, a member of the Memphis Mafia, received a note dated January 1977 from Elvis and had reportedly kept it under wraps until now.

Based on the report, Elvis Presley’s note for Billy might be enough proof that he had been having suicidal thoughts.

“I need a long rest. I’m sick and tired of my life,” the note read.

“If it wasn’t for my prayers, I think my life would end. My willpower is almost gone.”

Seeking verification from Elvis’ stepbrother Rick Stanley, Radar Online confirmed that the note was authentic and had clearly shown that The King had intended to end his life, something that Stanley himself noted.

“The handwritten note appears to be genuine,” Stanley said.

“To me, it’s a clear indication that suicide was on his mind.”

According to the Huffington Post, Elvis Presley’s demise was initially declared by the coroner to be of natural cause, identifying heart attack as his cause of death.

However, his passing is still considered an unresolved case as Unsolved Mysteries revealed that his other stepbrother, David Stanley, had attested to the depression, the drug addiction, and the intent to commit suicide as stated in the notes he left as reported by Radar.