Emma Stone Shines As Jennifer Lawrence Falters: Movies, Dating Life, & New Boyfriend Set Oscar Winners Apart

This year has been a special one for Emma Stone. Not only did she surpass her industry best friend, Jennifer Lawrence, as Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, but she also garnered a Golden Globe nomination with her performance in Battle of the Sexes. Her life continued to excel, not just in terms of movies but also in dating. She is happily settling into a relationship with Dave McCray, an SNL writer and is looking forward to the new year.

While the 29-year-old actress guards her personal life, as much as Jennifer Lawrence does, she was seen out with her new boyfriend this week in New York. Despite the fact that the temperatures are in the 20s, it looks like there was more than enough warmth and joy to go around as she and Dave McCray, 32, took to the streets.

“Emma Stone looked as though she was enjoyed just as much success in her personal life as she stepped out on a rare public date night with boyfriend Dave McCary to see a showing of new movie Lady Bird in New York on Tuesday,” reports the Daily Mail. “The Oscar-winning actress, 29, and her SNL writer beau, 32, looked happy and relaxed as they headed to watch the film, which has been one of biggest contenders in the Golden Globe and SAG nominations this week.”

Emma Stone reacts to her #GoldenGlobes nom: "Thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King … I wish to be half the woman she is someday" https://t.co/uXhOcrllD9 pic.twitter.com/2fu69aA1G4 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 11, 2017

After her highly publicized relationship with Andrew Garfield, another Oscar winner, this is the first one that Emma Stone has shown in public. While there were talks of Emma and Andrew getting back together around the time of the Oscars this year, it looks like they decided to remain friends.

The way Andrew Garfield still talks about Emma Stone is so sweet: https://t.co/4HX9dkNvpd — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 14, 2017

In 2018, La La Land actress is looking to make waves with new projects. She is slated to act alongside Jennifer Lawrence’s ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Weisz, and Joe Alwyn in The Favourite, “a dramedy about the court of Queen Anne,” according to E! Online, and also as Cruella de Vil in the live-action version of 101 Dalmatians.

However, things are not going so well for 27-year-old actress Jennifer Lawrence. Two of her movies, Passengers and Mother!, tanked this year, respectively gaining 30 percent and 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Her personal life is not going too well either. She also broke up with Darren Aronofsky, the 48-year-old director of Mother!, whom she has been with for a year. Many of the reports cite their “huge age difference” as the primary reason behind their split.

But curiously enough, the Oscar-winning actress has also been in the rumor mill for dating Brad Pitt, who, at the age of 53, poses an even larger age gap.

New Couple? Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Seeing Brad Pitt After Darren Aronofsky Split pic.twitter.com/OwdlJMqwim — Celebrity Tv (@Celebrity__Tv) December 14, 2017

The Passengers actress is definitely looking to turn things around in the new year. While her dating life is still up in the air, it looks like she has some solid movies lined up already. She wrapped up shooting Red Sparrow, in which she plays a spy, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. While the other one is a blockbuster and will most likely not get her any nominations, it could be a way for Jennifer Lawrence to gain back her popularity and, possibly, the title of the highest paid actress.

Emma Stone was nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical alongside Margot Robbie, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, and Saoirse Ronan.