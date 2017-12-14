‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Chad Become The New DiMera Villain?

Days of our Lives spoilers and rumors are circulating that Salem may be getting a new villain. Although Stefano DiMera has always been the biggest threat in town, that shipped has sailed with the death of actor Joseph Mascolo and his beloved character, Stefano. So, who will be DOOL‘s next big bad? Could it be Stefano’s own son, Chad DiMera?

According to a Dec. 13 report by Soap Hub, many fans want to see a new villain in Salem, and some viewers think that a member of the DiMera family should step into that role. Currently, there are only two DiMera family members living in Salem, Chad and Andre. As Days of our Lives fans know, neither one of them are much of a threat, and although they’ve had their moments, they are both mostly good guys at heart.

When the site asked DOOL viewers if they would like to see Chad DiMera embrace the darker side of his family’s tradition and become Salem’s new villain, voters were pretty clear about what they wanted. 79% revealed that they love Chad the way he is, and would not want to see him become Days of our Lives‘ newest bad guy. However, 12% felt the opposite, revealing that they believe the youngest DiMera son should definitely follow in his devious father’s footsteps.

While Chad may not be in line to become the new evil villain on Days of our Lives, spoilers suggest that a new big bad is on the way. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actor Tyler Christopher has been cast in a mystery role for the NBC soap opera. Christopher’s character is rumored to be named Stefan, and many DOOL viewers believe that he will be revealed to be yet another long lost son of Stefano DiMera.

Tyler Christopher’s character is set to roll into Salem on New Year’s Eve with former Days of our Lives villain, Vivian Alamain. The two could have an interesting connection, and will likely have some big plans for the people of Salem when they make their big entrance into town later this month. It seems they could fill the void of a villain on the show, leaving Chad DiMera to continue his sweet side as a loving husband to Abigail and father to their son, Thomas.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.