‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Discovers Steffy’s Infidelity! Ridge Gets Ready To Propose To Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Steffy’s secret will be out in the open very soon. This means that her hook up with Bill (Don Diamont) is about to be exposed as Quinn slowly uncovers their betrayal.

Everything is getting messed up and Steffy is already in panic. Now that Quinn got a wind of her brief affair with her husband’s father, the secret will surely spread in no time.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will see how rattled Steffy would be, because aside from the fact that people in Los Angeles are on the verge of learning about her and Bill, her pregnancy is another thing that will put her on the edge.

After the doctor confirmed she is carrying a child, the first question that would pop in her head is, who’s the father? Plus, once Bill hears about the pregnancy, the more that he might try to go after her and this would complicate things with Liam.

But despite these issues, Steffy will try to remain calm in the upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episode, as she does not want Liam to suspect anything. She will still choose to keep her husband in the dark than to ruin their marriage for good.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill struggles to hide his feelings for Steffy from Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/G02J1zIafL pic.twitter.com/AQoUsA5vlS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 14, 2017

However, Celebrity Dirty Laundry noted that Quinn chatted with Liam and dropped hints about the guesthouse situation. It surprised her that Liam does not have any idea that his wife Steffy stayed there one night. Quinn will not let this pass and she will dig deeper into the matter instead.

Once certain about her suspicions, there is a chance that Quinn will tell Liam about his wife’s affair. On the other hand, she might decide to go easy on Steffy as she could probably relate to her situation since she had an episode of hooking up with Ridge too.

Steffy's guilt becomes unbearable as Liam continues to take the blame for their current marital woes. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/vOMyCnLDI9 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gghk4Hz089 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2017

Quinn regretted kissing Ridge as she really loves Eric, so she would understand Steffy’s guilt. In the end, Quinn might just keep the secret to herself but she may still urge Steffy to confess to Liam.

Elsewhere in The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge is preparing to propose to Brooke. As per Soap Hub, the ring is ready and he is excited to ask for Brooke’s hand in marriage. Of course, Steffy is happy for her dad and she is thrilled to see him happy and starting a new life with someone he loves. But it seems that there will be a twist as the B&B spoilers hinted that Thorne may be planning to propose to Brooke as well!