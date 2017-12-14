‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Is Shocked To Learn More About His Past

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton will get another big shock in the near future. Although Will can’t remember his life in Salem before his “death,” he has slowly been meeting his family members and learning things about himself and his old life. However, he will be stunned when his husband, Sonny Kiriakis, tells him more about his past.

According to a December 14 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Will and Sonny will share a heartfelt conversation this holiday season, and Sonny will do his best to help Will remember anything about their lives together. However, Days of Our Lives fans might see Sonny’s walk down memory lane could make things even worse for poor Will, who has already learned so many crazy things about his life before being brainwashed by Susan Banks.

As Days of Our Lives viewers know, Will Horton recently found out that he cheated on Sonny Kiriakis with Paul Narita during their marriage. Will was stunned to learn that he had been unfaithful to his husband and that their relationship wasn’t as perfect as Sonny had made it out to be. Will also learned his mother, Sami Brady, has gotten herself into some very big trouble in the past and that his father, Lucas Horton, is a raging alcoholic. This seems like a lot to handle for a person dealing with amnesia, and it seems that even more is about to be put on Will’s plate.

It appears that Sonny will fill in the blanks for Will about their marriage and life together. Will is reportedly stunned by the things that Sonny tells him, which could include both the good and the bad sides of their relationship. Will’s brain will be overloaded with information and forced memories, and he’ll likely feel a great amount of pressure from Sonny to remember their life. This could ultimately be the thing that sends Will running back to Paul.

Always a pleasure kickin it with these two gentlemen. @mrchristophersean @therealcmassey Is the camera top right or bottom left? Sometimes you just don't get it right ???? #daysofourlives #instagood A post shared by Freddie Smith (@fmsmith319) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Will and Sonny will share a Christmas kiss, but actor Chandler Massey has revealed that Will only kisses Sonny to “appease” him and that he really has his sights set on Paul Narita. It looks like things are about to get a whole lot more interesting in this Days of Our Lives love triangle.