Duggar Family News: Fans Want More Of Josh Duggar, Wife Anna & New Baby, See Kids Following Gender Stereotype

It’s the holiday season, which means that the Duggar family is gearing up for one of the biggest celebrations of the year. As devout Christians, the Duggars mark Christmas with great gusto, making sure that they have plenty of family members around to share the warmth and joy of this special winter holiday. Feeling nostalgic, Michelle uploaded a picture of her young girls this week and it is attracting comments about Josh Duggar and how the kids are following gender stereotypes set by their parents.

Over the past three years, many Duggar kids have gotten married and moved out of their childhood homes. Josh, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna and Joseph Duggar all elsewhere now, which means that the Duggar mansion is feeling a little empty. Knowing that the family used to have 19 kids living under the same roof, just having 13 kids probably do not feel the same.

To remember the time when many of her kids were younger, Michelle posted a throwback picture of her youngest daughters from a few Christmas seasons back. The photo featured Jennifer, Johannah, Josie and Josh Duggar’s daughter, Mackynzie, all dressed up in holiday colors, as well as a few boys in the background.

While the girls look nice and sweet, behaving themselves in front of the camera, the Counting On fans noticed how the boys are misbehaving in the background.

“That’s a cute picture,” one fan commented. ” Of course the “boys” have to cause problems in the background […] typical little boys.”

Michelle Duggar, the mother of all these kids, has been documented before saying that she encourages girls to behave themselves in particular.

“As a parent, I would have to remind them, let’s not stand upside down on your head in that chair because you want to practice being ladylike,” she wrote on a TLC blog post. “And they look at me with this puzzled look like, what does that mean? I’ll explain, well, it means that you sit up, put your knees together and pull your skirt down over your knees.”

The family is also known for separating the kids by gender when it comes to engaging in activities that seem more “masculine” or feminine. When the Duggars take their children to camps that teach them how to use a gun and to demolition derbies, they do not bring their girls.

The picture of the girls also inspired comments about Josh Duggar and his family. Ever since his wife, Anna Duggar, gave birth to their fifth baby, they have not been seen much on social media.

“How is Anna and Josh’s new baby doing? Haven’t seen a photo of him for a long time,” one fan wrote.

The last time that Josh and Anna were seen was on Thanksgiving day, taking a central position in the family portrait that the Duggars shared with the world.

What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving. We truly have so much to be thankful for!! • Click the link in the bio to see our Thanksgiving photo album • A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

After his 2015 scandals, Josh has retreated from the spotlight and stopped appearing on the family reality TV show.