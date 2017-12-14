Video: Omarosa Tells ‘GMA’ That April Ryan Has ‘Attacked’ Her For The Past Year, Omarosa Tell-All Book Next?

Omarosa Manigault has come out swinging against reports that claim she was fired from her $179,700 White House job and was even escorted off the property by the Secret Service. Specifically, Omarosa claimed in the below GMA video that CNN political analyst April D. Ryan has a vendetta against her, with claims that Omarosa was the victim of April’s attacks for more than one year.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Omarosa alleged that instead of being fired, she resigned willingly as she approached her one-year mark at the White House. Omarosa went on to ask where were the photos and videos of the incident that claimed Omarosa was escorted off the grounds and dragged from the White House during a crowded Christmas party that featured a showdown between the reality star and John Kelly.

Omarosa did admit that Kelly has brought order and his “militaristic” style to the White House. Omarosa also called the White House the most secure place in the U.S., and she claims most of what was written about her leaving her position in the Trump administration is not true. The former Apprentice villain said she sat in the Situation Room with Kelly and had a very candid conversation.

EXCLUSIVE: @omarosa to @michaelstrahan: "I resigned and it will be taking place January the 20th when I leave this very interesting administration." pic.twitter.com/CscDX94VkB — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2017

That amazing moment when @RobinRoberts hits Omarosa with the ‘Bye Felicia!’ ???? pic.twitter.com/gdWDVeStJj — theGrio.com (@theGrio) December 14, 2017

Not every person is buying Manigault’s version of events. Robin Roberts noted that Omarosa would likely sell her story of all the upheaval that she has said she had experienced as the only African-American woman at her level as an assistant to President Donald Trump. Omarosa pointed to the correction from the Secret Service, which noted that they weren’t involved in Omarosa’s termination process nor did they escort her off the property.

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

Trump expressed his appreciation for Omarosa by tweeting his thanks for her service and writing that he wished her continued success. Manigault claimed she couldn’t talk in detail about some of the things she witnessed in the White House because she still had to work with people at the White House until January 20, 2018.

"No one really knew what Omarosa did … She was really lost. She didn't know her place, I guess, in the White House": @AprilDRyan shares her reporting on Omarosa's White House departure https://t.co/Vrl4mlFuiQ — New Day (@NewDay) December 14, 2017

Omarosa seemingly laid the groundwork for a huge bestselling tell-all book, however, because Manigault said she had a big story to tell.