Meghan King Edmonds Labels Vicki Gunvalson ‘Desperate,’ Calls Her Bluff On Tamra And Shannon Reconciliation

Meghan King Edmonds isn’t happy about Vicki Gunvalson’s latest comments against her.

According to a new report, the pregnant reality star is fighting back after Vicki Gunvalson claimed she didn’t belong on The Real Housewives of Orange County and alleged that she wasn’t actually friends with any of the women on the show.

“She’s so desperate,” Meghan King Edmonds told Us Weekly magazine on December 13.

Meghan King Edmonds said that Vicki Gunvalson claims she doesn’t care about her but is actually one of her top engagers on Instagram. As she explained, she doesn’t even follow her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, but Gunvalson continues to talk about her publicly.

She also revealed that she is extremely close friends with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, with whom Vicki Gunvalson recently claimed to have made amends.

“Goes to show how little she knows them,” Meghan King Edmonds added.

Meghan King Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its 10th season. Meanwhile, Vicki Gunvalson has been starring in the show since it began airing on Bravo TV over a decade ago.

Meghan King Edmonds’ comments came after Vicki Gunvalson pointed out that she shouldn’t be starring on a show titled Real Housewives of Orange County because she doesn’t live in the area. Instead, Gunvalson said, her co-star resides in St. Louis with her husband, Jim Edmonds.

Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars have not yet been asked about the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but, as Us Weekly magazine revealed, Gunvalson has confirmed that she will return to the show if asked. As Gunvalson explained earlier this week, she’s still having fun with the show.

As for Meghan King Edmonds, she has not yet confirmed whether or not she will return to the show for Season 13. Instead, she’s focused on the health of herself and her unborn baby as she prepares for the birth of her baby boy next year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is expected to reunite sometime next year for filming on the 13th season of the show. A premiere date for the new season has not been announced.