Jennifer Hudson Speaks Out After Being Eliminated On ‘The Voice’ Amid ‘Rigged’ Allegations

Jennifer Hudson is speaking out after being eliminated from The Voice after all three members of Team Jennifer were sent home from the competition. Hudson, who joined the U.S. version of the show for the first time this year after serving as a coach on the U.K. version, admitted that she didn’t know what happened after being taken out of the running to win the Season 13 this week shortly after fans accused the show of being “rigged.”

Jennifer took to Instagram to share her frustrations over no longer being able to be crowned the winner during The Voice’s Season 13 finale next week as she posted a photo of herself with former contestants Davon Fleming and Noah Mac prior to their eliminations. The third member of Team JHud, Shi’Ann Jones, was eliminated last week.

Sharing the photo on December 13, Hudson captioned the snap by revealing her disappointment and encouraging her acts not to give up on their careers.

“I don’t know what happened [y’all]…” the “Spotlight” singer wrote of losing her final two acts. “Boss lady don’t know what to say about that.”

“One thing I do know if they keep at it, it has no choice but to give in!” Jennifer then added, encouraging Noah and Davon to keep on singing and not give up on their dreams after being sent home during the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Notably, Hudson knows a thing or two about carving out a stellar music career despite a setback. The star only made it to seventh place on Season 3 of American Idol back in 2004 before she was shockingly sent home during the public vote.

“I’m so proud of [you] both,” the mom of one then continued in the caption of her photo, “and to have had [you] on team jhud! @nbcthevoice.”

Fans then responded with mixed reactions in the comments section. Some praised the duo for doing their best in the competition, while others slammed the NBC talent search and the voting system after seeing Team Jennifer’s Davon and Noah eliminated.

“This is why The Voice will never produce a Carrie [Underwood], a JHud, a Kelly [Clarkson], etc.,” Instagram user @_ka_Lei said of the music superstars produced by American Idol in its heyday. “For some reason the ‘right’ people don’t make it. Noah was robbed.”

“After this result I am DONE watching The Voice,” another disappointed fan hit back in the comments section of JHud’s snap with her team. “The best artists always go home… These 2 were the BEST there is and yet they’re both gone. Ridiculous.”

But it wasn’t just in the comments section of Jennifer’s photo where fans lashed out after Hudson’s acts were sent home.

Following the December 12 semi-final, a number of viewers hit out at the NBC series and claimed that the voting system was somehow “rigged.”

A number of Twitter users posted screenshots of the support Noah, in particular, was getting on the social media site, claiming that by the sheer number of retweets and uses of the hashtag #VoiceSaveNoah during the live instant save that he should have gone through to the finale.

But despite the intense backlash over the results, viewers also showered Hudson with praise after she gave a stunning performance of her new single, “Burden Down,” on The Voice stage. Jennifer appeared emotional as she sang to the crowd and even looked ready to break down in tears as she turned away from the cameras as the song ended.

The Voice Season 13 finale is set to air on December 18 and 19 on NBC.