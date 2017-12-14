Kate Middleton Pregnant With Twins? Rumors Swirl That The Duchess Of Cambridge Has Two Buns In The Oven

Kate Middleton is pregnant, and that much is beyond dispute. But is she pregnant with Royal Babies No. 3 and No. 4? As The Hollywood Gossip reports, the gossip mill is churning out rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with twins.

The source for this rumor is OK Magazine, which Hollywood Gossip writer Free Britney describes as “always reliable,” tongue planted firmly in cheek. And in fact, the source’s narrative has some inconsistencies, so it’s possible that there may not be any truth to the rumor.

Supposedly, the “Palace” (likely referring to Kensington Palace, which is how the Royal Family is referred to colloquially, in the same way that we use “The White House” sometimes when speaking of the president) confirmed that she’s having twins. Except a few paragraphs later, the magazine, citing an anonymous, insider source, says that the couple and everyone around them are “sworn to secrecy” about the twins. So how can something be confirmed and yet secret at the same time?

There’s another hitch here, too: Kensington Palace has said absolutely nothing, to anyone, about Kate supposedly being pregnant with twins. You would think that the Palace would be blowing up Twitter with that news. They are not. The Palace’s Twitter feed from the last few days is nothing but mundane posts about the Royal Family doing this and that.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry were each presented with a special gift this evening – their own Stormtrooper helmet! #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/NnCmWzkcmw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

Finally, one more inconsistency in the story: the insider says that Queen Elizabeth is “overjoyed” to watch the twins grow up into adults. That would be an exceptionally weird thing for the Queen to say, considering that she’s 91 years old and, let’s face it, isn’t likely to live to see any Royal Babies reach puberty, let alone adulthood.

So what’s the basis for the belief that Kate is pregnant with twins? Not much, apparently: the source says that Kate is convinced she’s got two babies in there instead of one because she’s gaining more weight than she did in her previous two pregnancies. That’s it.

In case you were wondering, there have never been twins in the line of succession to the British throne, according to History Extra. That’s because of two factors: first, pregnancies with twins were much rarer historically than they are now, lessening the odds of a future King or Queen’s mother being pregnant with twins. Second, ancient medicine had a hard enough time coping with single births, much less twins, so if any King or Queen in British history was ever in utero with a twin, the twin didn’t survive.