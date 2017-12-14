‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week of Dec 18-22: Carly Targets Nelle, Franco Gets A Clue

General Hospital spoilers for the week of Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22 promise romance, a new understanding, and a new scheme that seems destined to backfire in the face of the perpetrator. With Christmas landing on Monday, December 25, that leaves GH fans with another action-packed week of soap action before taking a breather for the holiday. According to TV Guide, General Hospital is back with a brand-new episode on Tuesday, December 26.

GH Spoilers Monday, December 18

On Monday, General Hospital spoilers promise that Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) plans something special for one of the women in his life. Since he’s living with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), it could be for his roomie. More likely, he’s sweetening the pot for their target, opiate queen Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck). It seems that Finn is playing with fire at home and with this drug scheme.

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) feels bad for a friend, but whom? Considering all the stress in his life, perhaps it’s Drew Cain (Billy Miller) she’s got on her mind, but he feels that she betrayed him. Anna and Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) spend some time bonding. Drew opens up to someone and is vulnerable. Meanwhile, Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) talks to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and lashes out.

Someone's feeling better. But what does Cassandra's newfound energy mean for Finn? Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/7nbZ5ZLm33 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 12, 2017

General Hospital Spoilers Tuesday, December 19

On Tuesday, GH spoilers indicate that Drew and Jason realize they share a common goal. The brothers won’t find out what happened unless they work together, and they need Drew’s memories. Fortunately, Sam is on hand to offer Drew the reassurance he needs. Jason and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) talk through scenarios to try and unravel the mystery of the traitor.

Also, on December 19, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) comforts Jordan as she processes Andre Maddox’s (Anthony Montgomery) lies while they were a couple. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) offers an apology, likely to Ava Jerome (Maura West) as he struggles to mesh their lives. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) takes Danny Morgan (TK Weaver) to the park, and that leads to a run in with someone.

Carly worries that Nelle is "gonna use this baby to get whatever she wants" on @GeneralHospital! —> https://t.co/yavmh7761q #GH pic.twitter.com/Ufq6Od6Tc8 — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) December 12, 2017

GH Spoilers Wednesday, December 20

At the park, General Hospital spoilers predict Alexis allows Danny to see his grandfather Julian Jerome (William deVry), and she’s caught red-handed by Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos). Molly is furious that Alexis allowed her nephew near Alexis’ murderous ex-husband. It won’t be too long before Sam finds out, too. The same day, Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) needs a favor from Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan).

Given that Laura’s wedding is soon, with a surprise guest promised, it may be bridesmaid duty. Pregnant Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) needs some mama loving, and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) puts her daughter at ease. It’s too bad that peace of mind doesn’t come so easily to Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), who confronts his mother Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) about his secret daddy.

Collins. Kevin Collins. #007wannabe A post shared by Jon Lindstrom (@jonlindstrom) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:04am PST

General Hospital Spoilers Thursday, December 21

GH spoilers for Thursday see Jason paying his respects, but to whom? One name that’s gone unmentioned since his return is AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan). Jason’s got a new brother In Drew, but hasn’t acknowledged the loss of AJ at Sonny’s murderous hands. The same day, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) begins to ease up on his stress about adding all the new Qs to the brood and family business.

New General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central also promise that Franco (Roger Howarth) gets a note that leaves him perplexed. There’s still more story for Franco and the twins. Sam gets a surprise and given her stress this week, let’s hope it’s a pleasant one. As the week winds down, Laura tries to relax and hope for the best, and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) is there for her.

Happy, happy birthday @valentinifrank I hope you have a great day ???? #family pic.twitter.com/AD87IRC3vU — Nicolas J Bechtel ✰ (@NicolasJBechtel) November 13, 2017

GH spoilers Friday, December 22

The latest General Hospital spoilers promise Christmas in Port Charles will be spectacular, and on Friday, Molly opens up her home for guests. That also means screen time for TJ Ashford (Tequan Richmond) and a visit from his mom and her BF Curtis. Laura gets a surprise the same day, and rumor has it that it’s a special appearance by Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) for the KevLaur wedding.

The young actor tweeted a pic from set about a month ago, which seems to fuel the rumor he’ll be on hand when grandma Laura says “I do.” Griffin finds himself in an uncomfortable situation but accepts it. It sounds like Christmas with his dad’s killer. Carly hatches a plan to ruin Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier), and Mayor Lomax (Shari Belafonte) is also back this week, and that’s never a good thing.

It’s a busy holiday week in Port Charles based on these GH spoilers for Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22. Catch up on more GH scoop on Britt knowing the traitor, whether Oscar is really Drew’s kid, the upcoming year-end exit for a contract actor. Check back often for even more General Hospital spoilers and news.