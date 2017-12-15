Will Smith Joins Scientology: ‘Suicide Squad’ Actor Following Tom Cruise And Other Celebrity Scientologists?

The Church of Scientology has always been a hot topic on the Internet. While Scientology has been put under a spotlight for many years now, especially because of some of their bizarre rules, it is a known fact that many celebrities are followers of Scientology, including Tom Cruise. A new report suggests that Will Smith is joining the controversial church.

Will Smith is reportedly sparking rumors that he is joining the Church of Scientology. According to In Touch, the 49-year-old actor is believed to be one of the many celebrity followers of the controversial church after Leah Remini stated that Will’s wife, Jada, has been a member of the religion for many years.

Remini clarified, however, that while Jada has been a member of the Church of Scientology for a long time, she has never seen the Suicide Squad actor at the church’s centre for celebrities in Los Angeles. Remini even cited a previous encounter between Will, Jada and Tom Cruise in her 2015 memoir entitled, Troublemaker.

However, Jada has already spoken up and clarified that she is not a member of the Church of Scientology. Jada explained via a post on social media that she has been experimenting with different religions in the past, but that does not mean she is a member of them.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

One may ask: “Why is the Church of Scientology such a hot topic on the Internet?” Well, for one, the Church imposes some quite odd rules among its followers and it has become even more popular because of its celebrity followers.

For instance, Tom Cruise, who is a popular member of the Church of Scientology, is believed to be distancing himself from his daughter with Katie Holmes, Suri. Mirror previously reported on some of the weird marriage rules that Cruise imposed on Katie when they were still married.

When Holmes was still pregnant, the publication notes that Cruise bought their own ultrasound equipment to monitor her status all throughout her pregnancy. The Church of Scientology also dictates that women who are going through labor should avoid screaming.

Finally, after the couple decided to divorce, Holmes was told not to talk about their marriage. The clause also stated that Holmes was not allowed to date anyone publicly for five years after their divorce.