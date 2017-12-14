Melania Trump’s Green $2,480 Prada Peacoat On Sale For $1,736 [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump wore a short emerald green peacoat when she gave a high five to a little girl on Wednesday, December 13. The girl was the daughter of a military family, one of the children at the event whereby Melania sorted toys during a “Toys for Tots” celebration at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. According to the Daily Mail, Melania wore a PRADA double-breasted wool-felt peacoat to the event, which Net-a-Porter lists with an original price of $2,480 – but the short coat is currently on sale for $1,736.

Even with that 30 percent discount, the Prada coat may still be a steep price for some folks to pay to own one of the designer’s items, but Melania is winning praise nonetheless for wearing the Prada peacoat. The coat is described as an ideal one for those fashion-minded folks who love bold colors that they don’t want to put away just because the weather has turned cold. The Italian-made coat is comprised of warm wool-felt, with a design that features the cinching at the waist that Melania often favors.

As reported by Footwear News, Melania wore taupe skinny jeans and beige leather boots that looked like they belonged to luxury label Gianvito Rossi, with the Laura leather knee boots priced at $1,625. Melania’s casual but fancy look is being called a perfect blend of an outfit that works just as well on the Upper East Side of New York as it does on a military base.

Melania also spoke at the event, as seen in the above video. The first lady spoke about closing out her first year in her White House position and reminded her listeners that Christmas isn’t just about getting presents. Meanwhile, all eyes were on Melania’s tan khakis and her buttery soft knee high boots.

The green peacoat enjoyed the classic cut of a winter wool coat, but without the length that can sometimes interfere with driving. As such, fashion hounds are calling Melania’s coat the perfect car coat for those who like getting in and out of places without all the bulk and length that a longer coat possesses.