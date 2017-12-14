Jenelle Evans Dishes On ‘Complicated’ Relationship With David Eason

Jenelle Evans and David Eason sparked rumors of a divorce on Facebook this week when he changed his relationship status to “complicated.”

As many fans noticed, David Eason prompted rumors of a split with his social media activity and a short time later, Jenelle Evans removed a photo of her and David Eason’s wedding and replaced her profile image with a solo shot.

Although a Jenelle Evans divorce has not been confirmed, she was reportedly enraged about the rumors that began to swirl due to David Eason’s “complicated” relationship status and spoke to Radar Online about her frustrations on December 14.

“David deleted his Facebook page last night while I was sleeping. He deleted his account altogether. He told me when I woke up,” Jenelle Evans explained.

Then, when confronted with a screenshot proving David Eason had changed his relationship status prior to deleting his account, Jenelle Evans fired back at the outlet, telling them that she would appreciate if they stop “assuming.” She then said that Eason’s social media updates don’t define their relationship.

Jenelle Evans went on to put the divorce rumors to rest, telling Radar Online that no one should believe they are splitting unless they see one of them filing divorce papers.

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason in 2015 after her breakup from former fiancé Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, three-year-old Kaiser Griffith. Then, in September of this year, after welcoming daughter Ensley Jolie in January, the couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and several members of Eason’s family.

In addition to her two youngest children, son Kaiser and daughter Ensley, Jenelle Evans is mom to seven-year-old Jace, who is currently being cared for by the reality star’s mom. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Evans has attempted to regain custody of her son but in May of this year, a judge decided to grant Barbara Evans with full custody of the boy and allowed her nothing more than scheduled visitation with her son.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, are currently filming the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.