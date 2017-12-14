Morgan Spurlock Delivers Supersized Confession, Admits He Is Part Of Hollywood’s Sexual Harassment Problem

Morgan Spurlock apparently got tired of waiting, wondering, and worrying for his life to come crashing down, so he did something that many other Hollywood stars and directors have been afraid to do. Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the Academy Award-nominated documentary Super Size Me and the fan favorite One Direction flick, This Is Us, has issued a supersized mea culpa about his bad behavior behind the scenes.

In a controversial move, the documentarian took to social media to detail multiple questionable encounters he has been involved in over the years. In his confession, Morgan Spurlock admitted he is “part of the problem” amid the rampant sexual misconduct accusations that have taken over the entertainment industry in recent months. In his post, Morgan admitted that as he watches “hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don’t sit by and wonder ‘who will be next?’ I wonder, ‘when will they come for me?'” Morgan explained that his career has been built on finding the truth, so he felt it was time to face his own truth.

And Spurlock’s truth is not pretty. The 47-year-old director admits to incidents that date back to his college days when a female partner quietly accused him of rape after what he believed was a consensual encounter. Spurlock also admits to calling a female assistant names like “hot pants” and “sex pants.” Spurlock revealed that the former employee asked for a settlement to not go public with his harassment of her, so he paid her to keep quiet.

“I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was,” Spurlock wrote.

“I am part of the problem.”

Spurlock also admitted he has been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend he has ever had. Spurlock has been married twice, most recently in 2016, and has two children.

“Over the years, I would look each of them in the eye and proclaim my love and then have sex with other people behind their backs,” Morgan confessed.

Spurlock revealed that he has done some soul searching to try to figure out why he has behaved in such a manner, alluding to the sexual abuse he suffered as a child and admitting to a 30-year drinking problem and lifelong depression, but not outright blaming any of those things for his behavior.

Morgan Spurlock went on to say that while he is part of the problem, he now wants to be part of the solution. Morgan Spurlock’s feelings are surely echoed by many still-unnamed men who sit waiting for their name to be next on what seems to be a never-ending list of disgraced stars in Hollywood.

It’s no surprise that Morgan Spurlock’s confession was greeted with skepticism. While some appreciated the filmmaker’s honesty, others accused him of trying to “get ahead of the story” before he was outed by the media. You can see Twitter reaction to Morgan Spurlock’s apology below.

Morgan Spurlock is not brave, he's trying to get ahead of the story and give you a reason so when you hear about how garbage he is, you think of the reason. Also his documentary is literally just him eating McDonald's for a month. — Soyter Krampus ???? (@petercoffin) December 14, 2017

rape culture is hijacking the narrative of the women you sexually assaulted to make yourself look like a victim #MorganSpurlock — Jasmine (@jasminekabera) December 14, 2017

Women who survive abusive relationships, women who endure and support… THEY are brave and strong. Morgan Spurlock? Nope. He is opportunistic. He doesn't get a cookie for coming out as an abuser. He doesn't get a cookie for functioning at a subpar level. — Liz (@lizzers_) December 14, 2017

Morgan Spurlock would have said anything to get himself trending on Twitter. If you saw his documentaries, you'd know this. #FameSeeker — B.E.Diaz (@bes2268_diaz) December 14, 2017

Ugh Morgan Spurlock's nonapology apology is abhorrent. — Francesca Lyn (@francescalyn) December 14, 2017

Morgan Spurlock’s most recent film, Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September.