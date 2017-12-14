CBS just aired the last NCIS Season 15 episode this year. Avid followers of the popular American action police procedural television series need to wait for a couple of weeks for the next episode since the show will be off the air for the holidays. Now, recent reports suggest that Wilmer Valderrama is not leaving the show anytime soon.

In NCIS Season 15 Episode 10, Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) flew off to Afghanistan to protect U.S. Senator John Phillips, who is staying there for Christmas. CarterMatt suggested that Nick and Jack’s fate would be bittersweet as their lives are in danger. The publication even stated that even special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the rest of the team are monitoring their whereabouts so they could 0ffer help in case of emergency.

Because of this, devoted followers of the popular CBS series speculated that one of the two agents sent to Afghanistan could die. However, recent spoilers suggest that Nick Torres and Jack Sloane will come home safe and sound. As a matter of fact, reports have it that Wilmer Valderrama’s character is set to handle another case with Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) in the upcoming NCIS Season 15, Episode 11.

Titled as “High Tide,” the new episode will feature Nick and Ellie going undercover as a criminal couple. The pair is said to help investigate the illegal drug trade along with the other members of the NCIS team. The forthcoming NCIS Season 15, Episode 11 would be aired on Jan. 2, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Meanwhile, TV Line shares that another guest star is set to appear in one of the upcoming new episodes of NCIS Season 15. The news outlet revealed that Gabrielle Carteris would portray the role of Julie Hart in the “Family Ties” episode. The publication said that Julie is the mother of a witness who saw a crime that the NCIS team is probing.

“Julie is described as having a huge heart and being fiercely loyal to her daughter — to a degree that paves the way for a bit of a twist.”

Spoilers suggest that Gabrielle’s episode will be filled with twists and viewers should watch for them. However, no official release date for the “Family Ties” episode has been announced as of yet. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!